FP Trending

Google Maps is a helpful guide to find out which restaurant offers cheap delicacies and what are the must-see locations in a city. Now Google will let you follow any 'local guide' of your liking so that you receive regular updates.

These 'local guides' are a group of people who share reviews, photos and local knowledge about certain places via Google Maps. Usual contributors can earn the badge of a local guide and reach higher levels in the app. There is also a meet-up forum for local guides.

In a blog post published on 30 July, Group Product Manager at Google Maps Amanda Leicht Moore wrote that this will make it easier for users to “uncover community-powered updates and recommendations in Google Maps”.

Google had launched this feature as a pilot project last year where they invited some local guides to participate in the program. It also allowed a select group of users to follow these community guides. After receiving positive feedback, the feature is seeing mass roll out now.

So if any Google Maps user has uploaded a photo or review about any restaurant or eatery, you will be able to follow them. Also, by regularly sharing knowledge on the app, you can create your own profile and enhance your level. These profiles would be similar in appearance to your Facebook or Instagram profile. Several topical filters have been introduced to compartmentalize a guide's contribution. This means you can have separate sections at the top for recommendations about pizza or coffee.

"To become followable in Google Maps, an eligible user can go to their profile and follow a simple process. And users who are followable on Google Maps can make their profile restricted. With a restricted profile, you approve new followers before they can see contributions on your profile," read the blog.

Also, you can set a unique profile picture and a tagline for your account.