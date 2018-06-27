Google has rolled out two features for Google Maps that were announced during the Google IO 2018, this summer. The features are 'Explore' and 'For You' tabs. While we are not able to see the 'For You' tab as it could be rolling out in batches, but we sure can see the 'Explore' tab and it does solve some major issues when it comes to socialising.

On opening the Maps app, an 'Explore' tab is present at the bottom of the app before the 'Driving' and 'Transport' options. On pressing 'Explore', a slider opens with a colourful bunch of options. Using your current location, Maps gives you an option to 'Explore Nearby' or you can also choose the location by navigating through the map.

The available options include 'Food & Drink', 'Things to do' which has places one can visit in that area, 'Shopping', and 'Services' with several other sub-categories.

It has also enabled a 'Your Match' section, where depending on your location history, ratings, interests, or if you have ever liked them, Google computes a match percentage and adds a score as well. Via 'Your Match', you can also edit your preferences depending on your interests. It also includes a 'Less interested' option. For instance, if you are not interested in Italian cuisine you may add it to your search so that it becomes more refined.

While the new option may make life easy, it seems that it is coming at the cost of keeping personal user data privacy at risk since it uses your current location history. Basically, Google knows your whereabouts. Though it does give an option to turn off your location history.

Google has also rolled a 'For You' tab as well. According to the Google blog, this option will keep you updated about all the latest happenings in the nearby places or places which you visit frequently.

The features have rolled out on both iOS and Android.