Monday, June 01, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google Maps rolls out easier access to Plus Code feature for Android users to quickly share location during emergency

Plus Codes are simple, easy to use digital addresses derived from latitude and longitude coordinates.


FP TrendingJun 01, 2020 17:22:45 IST

Google Maps is introducing a new way for users to share their location in a short alphanumerical format when they simply can’t find an address. The feature named Plus Code, which was originally launched in 2015, is now rolling out in an easily accessbile way to Google Maps users on Android.

The search-engine giant claims that more than two billion people either don’t have an address or have one that isn’t easy to locate. To help people tide over this challenge, the company launched Plus Codes in 2015. But, the feature does not seem to have been used by many as of now. The company is now providing an easier way to share Plus Code.

Plus Codes are simple, easy to use digital addresses derived from latitude and longitude coordinates.

The location appeared using the update will “look like a regular address, but with a shortcode where a street name or number would be.”

Google Maps rolls out easier access to Plus Code feature for Android users to quickly share location during emergency

Google Maps on Android.

To use this feature, one will have to simply tap on one’s blue location dot within Google Maps. Following this, a Plus Code will be generated and users will get the option to share or save the location.

These codes are searchable on Google Maps and even Google Search. They can even be printed on paper, posters, and signs. This update is free to use and available offline.

via GIPHY

Plus Code can also be obtained for a separate location. For this, one needs to tap and hold on a place in the map to drop a pin.

The technology behind the code is open-source, allowing developers to implement it into their own apps for free.

The update will help people and organizations in emergency and crisis response scenarios.

According to The Verge, Plus Code is not the only feature that let people share location easily, but a service called What3Words also offer this facility. It displays its digital addresses in the form of three words separated by periods. What3Words is compatible with different mapping service, but its digital addresses can’t be entered directly into Google Maps.

(Also read: Android 11 release postponed, Google says 'not the time to celebrate' amid Minneapolis protest)

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google

Google Assistant might soon let you make secure payments by confirming your voice

May 27, 2020
Google Assistant might soon let you make secure payments by confirming your voice
Google Maps rolls out new feature on Android to make it easier to share location without an address

Google Maps

Google Maps rolls out new feature on Android to make it easier to share location without an address

May 30, 2020
Canada to ramp up COVID-19 testing and tracing, working closely with Apple, Google on mobile app

Contact Tracing

Canada to ramp up COVID-19 testing and tracing, working closely with Apple, Google on mobile app

May 23, 2020
Google Search app starts to get dark mode support on both Android and iOS devices

Google Search

Google Search app starts to get dark mode support on both Android and iOS devices

May 19, 2020
Google faces antitrust case in India to unfairly promote its mobile payments app in country

NewsTracker

Google faces antitrust case in India to unfairly promote its mobile payments app in country

May 27, 2020
SwissCovid, the first Google-Apple-based Coronavirus contact-tracing app launched

SwissCovid

SwissCovid, the first Google-Apple-based Coronavirus contact-tracing app launched

May 28, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020