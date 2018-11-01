Thursday, November 01, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 01 November, 2018 15:42 IST

Google Maps now lets Android, iOS users navigate in ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ style

Firangi and his donkey are available only for a limited time in Google Maps.

The next time you have to navigate to some place, it won't just be you and your trusty Google Maps app doing the navigating. Now, you can have Aamir Khan and his donkey to keep you company!

Confused? Well, Aamir Khan has a new movie coming up, the Thugs of Hindostan, and for the promotion of the film, the makers of the movie have collaborated with Google to put an interesting spin to things.

Starting today, both Android and iOS users of Google Maps will see a new icon on Google Maps that will let them choose Aamir Khan aka Firangi (his character in the film), riding a donkey, instead of the boring old arrow.

Aamir Khan's character Firangi in Thug of Hindostan. Image: YRF, YouTube

This feature has been rolled out today and is slowly being made available to all users. If you are not seeing the feature yet, it’s because you will have to update your app from the Play Store or App Store first.

Also, Firangi and his donkey are available only for a limited time. Google India tells us that the feature will only be available for the next two weeks. The movie, Thugs of Hindostan, will release on 8 November 2018.

In order to use the feature, launch Google Maps (once you have updated it), and put in a destination you want to navigate to. Now, when you have done that, next to the start button, you will see a tiny round icon that shows an animated Aamir Khan sitting on his animated donkey. Click on that and you will have two options — Chalo or Na Rey. The former will guide you to your destination.

Oh, and don't forget to turn on the speaker when navigating. We won't spoil it for you, but the new voice guidance with Firangi is hilarious.

Unfortunately, Aamir Khan will only accompany you in the driving mode of Google Maps.

