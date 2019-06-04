tech2 News Staff

Google today added three new features to Maps, specifically for Indian users. All of these new additions are geared towards making local transport more “relevant, accurate, and reliable”.

In a blog post, Google announced that users can now see bus travel times from live traffic in 10 cities across India. Google Maps will also begin revealing the train status for inter-city trains.

Google Maps is also gaining the ability to show autorickshaws in its mixed-mode commute suggestions, with an interface which will also display the estimated auto fare.

View bus travel times

Google Maps users can now view bus travel time estimates based on live traffic inputs. This uses Google’s live traffic data and public bus schedules to calculate delays and provide realistic travel time estimates.

Google says that this feature is the first of its kind and hasn't been launched in any other country so far.

This feature is now live in Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Lucknow, Chennai, Mysore, Coimbatore, and Surat.

To see this feature, simply enter your starting location and destination, then tap the transit tab. The colour code for delays (red) and regular ETAs (green) remain the same.

Real-time train status updates for long-distance trains

Google Maps can now help users know when to expect their train to arrive in real-time. All one has to do is search for one's starting location and destination. Likewise, you can also simply type in your starting station and destination to see a list of trains that you can take between the routes. From there, you can easily see the real-time status, and check if any of them are delayed, right with the app.

This feature was developed in partnership with the Where is My Train app that Google acquired last year.

Mixed-mode directions results now include autorickshaws

The public transport tab on Google Maps for Android will now let users see a view that combines auto-rickshaw and other public transport modes. Google also indicates how much time it will take, and which station they should take an auto-rickshaw to/from.

That's not all. The app will also show you rickshaw meter estimates, and departure times for your connecting mode of transport. This feature will be available for Delhi and Bangalore initially before rolling out to more cities.

