Thursday, November 15, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 15 November, 2018 13:48 IST

Google Maps now gets a feature which lets users message businesses within the app

For this feature to work local businesses could install Google's "My Business App" and enable messages.

Google is rolling out a capability on Maps that would let users connect with business profiles in the nearby locations, helping them with the opportunity to ask questions while looking for things to do and places to go or shop.

"You'll see your messages with the businesses you connect with via 'Business Profiles' in the side menu, within the Google Maps app on both, Android, as well as iOS devices," Aditya Tendulkar, Product Manager, Maps, Google, wrote in a blog post on 14 November.

Representational Image.

Representational Image.

For this feature to work as intended, if local businesses were available to accept messages from users, they could install the search-engine giant's "My Business App" and enable messages.

"My Business App" is a free tool that helps small business owners reach more people online and connect with their customers through Google, to escalate the growth of their ventures -- much like Facebook "Pages".

"As long as a local business has enabled messages, you'll be able to connect with them in a tap. Just look for the 'message' button on Business Profiles on Google Search and Maps," Tendulkar added.

Last year, Google enabled users in select countries to message businesses using "Business Profiles" on Google, allowing them to send messages to businesses without having to make a phone call.

As this new feature rolls out on Maps, Google users in other countries worldwide would be able to chat with businesses for the very first time.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets
Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

also see

Thugs of Hindostan

Google Maps now lets Android, iOS users navigate in ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ style

Nov 01, 2018

Apps

Average app usage time in India will grow by 90 percent in 2019: Report

Nov 05, 2018

Diwali Sticker

Diwali 2018: Here's how you can add Diwali stickers to the latest version of WhatsApp

Nov 06, 2018

Gboard

Gboard launches support for GIF, emoji, stickers AI suggestion, 40 new languages

Nov 13, 2018

Delhi pollution

Delhi students develop an Android app to measure alarming levels of pollution

Nov 05, 2018

WhatsApp

WhatsApp launches an official beta program for iOS users to try latest builds

Nov 10, 2018

science

Gaganyaan mission

ISRO reveals plans for Gaganyaan's unmanned missions in 2020 aboard GSLV MkIII D2 rocket

Nov 15, 2018

Space Station

NASA astronaut confident in Soyuz's flight to the ISS in Dec after launch abort

Nov 15, 2018

ISRO

ISRO chalks out hectic calendar with ten missions before Chandrayaan-2 in Jan 2019

Nov 15, 2018

ESO's HARPS confirms nearby super-Earth orbiting the fastest moving star in our sky

Nov 15, 2018