Wednesday, August 19, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google Maps' new update brings visual improvements to help users understand location, surroundings better

With the new update, users will be able to correctly distinguish beaches and deserts from lakes, rivers, oceans and ravines.


FP TrendingAug 19, 2020 16:14:46 IST

Google is working on bringing visual enhancements to the Maps which will help users know more about the area they plan on visiting in real life or exploring via their screens.

The “visual improvements” aimed at bringing “even more detail and granularity to the map” were rolled out this week, according to a company blog published on Tuesday (18 August). Using high-definition satellite imagery, Maps has made “more comprehensive [and] vibrant map of an area at a global scale”. The firm reportedly used a “new color-mapping algorithmic technique” to enhance the imagery.

Google Maps new update brings visual improvements to help users understand location, surroundings better

Users can see crosswalks, sidewalks, and pedestrian islands right from Google Maps. Image: Google

Now the areas of vegetation will be distinguishable with the green hue, the snow caps with the white colouring. People will be able to correctly distinguish beaches and deserts from lakes, rivers, oceans and ravines. This is likely to help the solo dwellers. With this update, Google Maps claims to have “one of the most comprehensive views of natural features on any major map app—with availability in all 220 countries and territories that Google Maps supports”.

Explaining how the colour mapping technology works, Google said that it used “computer vision" to identify natural features using the satellite feed. Then, matching colour shades are assigned. For example, “a densely covered forest can be classified as dark green, while an area of patchy shrubs could appear as a lighter shade of green".

Along with the natural-looking enhancements, selected cities (New York, San Francisco and London) are also getting better street specifications. From knowing how wide a road is, to determining the location of a sidewalk, Maps will make navigating the cities a cakewalk. This feature will start rolling out in the upcoming months. Moreover, Google is also planning on extending this feature to other cities and places out of the United States in the future.

Users will be able to witness the natural features by zooming out on the app.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google Maps

Google Maps returns to Apple Watch; will be compatible with Apple CarPlay dashboard

Aug 11, 2020
Google Maps returns to Apple Watch; will be compatible with Apple CarPlay dashboard
Google Play Music to make way for YouTube Music by year end; users can move playlists via Takeout

Google Play Music

Google Play Music to make way for YouTube Music by year end; users can move playlists via Takeout

Aug 05, 2020
Google will no longer be storing audio recordings unless you specifically permit it to do so

Google

Google will no longer be storing audio recordings unless you specifically permit it to do so

Aug 07, 2020
Android TV to get Google Play Instant, Play Story emulator, other enhancements in latest update

Android TV

Android TV to get Google Play Instant, Play Story emulator, other enhancements in latest update

Aug 12, 2020
Google has included Bedtime Mode in its Clock App for nearly all Android devices

Bedtime Mode

Google has included Bedtime Mode in its Clock App for nearly all Android devices

Aug 14, 2020
Going on trip amid pandemic? Google adds new COVID-19 related travel planning features

NewsTracker

Going on trip amid pandemic? Google adds new COVID-19 related travel planning features

Aug 14, 2020

science

SpaceX sets record with sixth reuse of Falcon 9 first-stage on a Starlink satellite launch

SpaceX Falcon 9

SpaceX sets record with sixth reuse of Falcon 9 first-stage on a Starlink satellite launch

Aug 19, 2020
Black Moon on 19 August: Invisible fourth 'New Moon' in Northern Hemisphere appears due to calendar quirk

Black Moon

Black Moon on 19 August: Invisible fourth 'New Moon' in Northern Hemisphere appears due to calendar quirk

Aug 19, 2020
Many human organs are vulnerable to microplastics in the environment, new study demonstrates

Microplastic pollution

Many human organs are vulnerable to microplastics in the environment, new study demonstrates

Aug 19, 2020
NASA mission to explore metal asteroid 'Psyche' worth thousands of quadrillions to launch in August 2022

Metal Asteroid

NASA mission to explore metal asteroid 'Psyche' worth thousands of quadrillions to launch in August 2022

Aug 18, 2020