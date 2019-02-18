Monday, February 18, 2019 Back to
Google Maps has lost its way to Baga Beach in Goa, so the locals are helping out

Did this ever happen to you too? In Goa or any other city in India? Let us know.

tech2 News Staff Feb 18, 2019 11:04:52 IST

Did it recently happen to you that you went to Goa, set your Google Maps to head to the Baga Beach, reached Baga, but did not reach Baga? 😮

If it happened to you, you know what I am talking about. But if it didn't, then it's an ironic little goof-up that Google Maps has done in the surrounding beach town, which the locals are now trying to fix.

Representational Image

Representational Image

Turns out, Google Maps has lost directions to the Baga Beach in Goa. When people in Goa navigate to said beach,  the Maps is apparently dropping people a kilometer off the actual location. But the locals have put up a banner at this wrong drop off, asking people to turn back.

This was first found when a Twitter user shared the image of this banner in Goa.

And ever since, Twitter is flooding with reactions from people who've been in similar situations thanks to Google Maps.

Apparently, this goof-up isn't exclusive to the Baga Beach:

Of course, the conspiracy theories from any trend are my fav.

