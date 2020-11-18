FP Trending

Google Maps is getting new updates to deliver more extensive COVID-19 updates as the holiday season approaches and many regions have seen the second wave of corona cases. To help users travelling to a new place, Maps will now give detailed information about the all-time detected cases in that region, the average trend seen in the last seven days, and the number of deaths there. It will also share the live crowdedness information in public transport to keep users informed enough to make decisions. In a blog post, VP of Product at Google Maps, Dane Glasgow, wrote that two new improvements will be coming to the recently launched COVID-layer in Maps.

"The updated COVID layer on Android and iOS will soon show more information, including all-time detected cases in an area, along with quick links to COVID resources from local authorities."

According to Google, Maps has received 200 new features from the onset of the pandemic to help users better adjust to the new normal. Continuing on the same path, Google has started the roll-out of live crowdedness information. The blog says the feature is for both Android and iOS users across the globe and soon everyone will be able to see how crowded their bus, train, or subway line is at the current time. It is but obvious that the feature will work only in the places where data is available based on real-time feedback from Google Maps users around the world.

Another new feature includes the ability to see the live status of takeout and delivery orders. This will be rolled out in the United States, Canada, Germany, Australia, Brazil and India. Applicable on both Android and iOS, users will be able to track when to pick up the food, or when one can expect it to arrive, and also reorder the same dish again directly from Google Maps.

Google is also rolling out an early preview of the improved experience of Google Assistant driving mode for Android users in English in the US.