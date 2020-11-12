Thursday, November 12, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google Maps gets a new 'Trips' tab that will show details of your past vacations

Information from your previous trips can be shared with your friends and acquaintances.


FP TrendingNov 12, 2020 16:19:02 IST

Users of Google Maps on Android devices will be able to relive their trip memories using a new Trips tab appearing on the app. The feature will let users have a look at the places that they have visited, the kilometres they have travelled, along with information of the locations. This new tab is part of several new features being introduced by Google regarding trips and travelling. In a blog post, the firm said that if any user chooses to turn on their Location History setting, they will be able to use Trips in the Timeline of Google Maps to travel while staying at home. Also, information from your previous trips can be shared with your friends and acquaintances.

Google Maps gets a new Trips tab that will show details of your past vacations

Google also shared that a new Timeline will be coming to the Google Photos map view.

If you have received reservation confirmations from hotels, restaurants and other places in your Gmail account, you will be able to see and share that information by visiting google.com/travel and tapping on the ‘Trips’ tab. Google also shared that a new Timeline will be coming to the Google Photos map view, using which users can see the paths they took on a certain day alongside the photos that have been saved.

Google also shared a few tips and features using which people would be able to travel during COVID-19 times safely. The search engine suggests users stay up to date on the latest travel information by checking if there’s a COVID-19 travel advisory or restriction for their destination while searching for hotel or accommodation or even flights to that place on Google. By going to google.com/travel, users will be able to see “trends for flight and hotel availability over the past six months” as well.

Using a ‘free cancellation’ filter on Google Search and google.com/travel, trip planners can also make bookings at lodgings at those places specifically where a free cancellation is available so that if any changes take place users can confidently cancel bookings. Travellers can also use the ‘COVID layer’ present in Google Maps to get information about the COVID-19 cases in the area.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

India's COVID-19 caseload rises to 83.6 lakh with over 50,000 new cases; recovery at 92.2%

Nov 05, 2020
India's COVID-19 caseload rises to 83.6 lakh with over 50,000 new cases; recovery at 92.2%
COVID-19 surges in UP districts adjoining Delhi as Govt of NCT battles third wave; UGC issues SOPs to reopen varsities

NewsTracker

COVID-19 surges in UP districts adjoining Delhi as Govt of NCT battles third wave; UGC issues SOPs to reopen varsities

Nov 05, 2020
India's COVID-19 caseload rises to 83 lakh with over 46,000 new cases; recovery now at 92%

NewsTracker

India's COVID-19 caseload rises to 83 lakh with over 46,000 new cases; recovery now at 92%

Nov 04, 2020
New COVID-19 deaths, cases registered nearly 30% decline in October, says Centre

NewsTracker

New COVID-19 deaths, cases registered nearly 30% decline in October, says Centre

Nov 01, 2020
India's COVID-19 tally crosses 86.36 lakh with 44,281 new infections; active cases drop below five lakh

NewsTracker

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 86.36 lakh with 44,281 new infections; active cases drop below five lakh

Nov 11, 2020
Golfer Sergio Garcia withdraws from Masters after testing positive for COVID-19

SportsTracker

Golfer Sergio Garcia withdraws from Masters after testing positive for COVID-19

Nov 09, 2020

science

First nuclear plant in Belarus stops power output day after it was inaugurated

Nuclear Power

First nuclear plant in Belarus stops power output day after it was inaugurated

Nov 11, 2020
Laser beams give neuroscientists new insights about brain’s 'inner GPS' system in mice study

Neuroscience

Laser beams give neuroscientists new insights about brain’s 'inner GPS' system in mice study

Nov 10, 2020
Childrens' immune systems make fewer antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus, COVID-19 study finds

COVID-19 Antibodies

Childrens' immune systems make fewer antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus, COVID-19 study finds

Nov 06, 2020
International wildlife forensics e-conference ends, draws attention to wildlife crime, biotech solutions

International wildlife forensics e-conference ends, draws attention to wildlife crime, biotech solutions

Nov 06, 2020