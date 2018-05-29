Google Maps is working on the design of it categories section. Previous changes in the categories include adding them on the side of the interface or at the bottom. Now Google Maps beta is bringing floating categories in the form of bubbles which can be swiped to and fro which will give more choices to a user within a specific category.

The Android Police was recently given a tip-off about the recent changes in the design. Currently, it is showing six categories in the beta stage. These are restaurants, cafes, supermarkets, gas stations, pharmacies and hospital.

Here, the user can see further options within a category by tapping on them. This option appears only if the user is not already viewing a particular location.

In this beta update, there is no update in terms of function, but there is a minor change in terms of the design.

At this year's, Google IO event in 2018, according to previous reports, Google said that Maps would be getting some new updates in the near future. This included the visual positioning system where the user would be able to open the camera via Google Maps. Another interesting feature was using the Google Lens app for street navigation.