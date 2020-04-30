FP Trending

Google has rolled out a new update for its Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Forms apps on the web. The company said the update will make sharing of files easier with specific people without expanding access beyond what is needed.

The update has started to roll out on 28 April 2020 for customers on rapid release domains. The redesign will be made available to a wider audience from 26 May.

Google said the update has introduced a number of changes that will enable users to perform common tasks with ease. Users can now check who has access to a file, making it easier to quickly audit and change permissions.

The update has introduced a new sharing dialog box for sharing a file, changing permissions and viewing file access.

The new sharing dialog box shows a directory of users having access to files. It shows the roles of users such as Editor, Owner, Commenter, Viewers. The owners of the file will be able to change the permissions by clicking on a drop-down option.

The update has also added a quick copy link button. This will make it easier for someone to get the link without changing link permissions.

The update comes at a time when a number of people are working remotely due to the COVID-19 lockdown. People have been largely resorting to sharing files online for any form of work-related communication.

Google said that through the update, it hopes to improve collaboration while reducing the risk of access by unwanted users.

The update will be available to all G Suite and Drive Enterprise customers, as well as users with personal Google accounts.

