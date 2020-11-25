fptechno

Google and Lucasfilm have come together to bring to users The Mandalorian AR Experience. It is an augmented reality app that allows users to recreate moments from the first season. According to a statement issued by Google, "The Mandalorian” AR Experience puts you in the shoes of a bounty hunter following the trail of Mando himself, Din Djarin and the Child. Explore the world of “The Mandalorian,” interact with characters in augmented reality and capture your very own scenes to share with friends."

The statement adds that to create the original experience, Google, Disney and Lucasfilm worked together to imaging a next-generation augmented reality app that has been optimised for 5G devices. The teams came together to build intricately-detailed models and life-like animations.

Google's developers used ARCore for building augmented reality experiences, creating scenes that interact with the environment and respond to the surroundings.

Users can discover and unlock more effects based on their actions and with the help of the new ARCore Depth API, enable occlusion – allowing 3D scenes to blend more naturally with the world.

According to a report in 9to5Google, the ARCore platform was leveraged to build the super detailed models and the Depth API makes it possible for virtual items can realistically appear behind or in front of real world objects.

As per the statement, The Mandalorian AR Experience is only available on the Play Store for 5G Google Pixels and other select 5G Android phones.