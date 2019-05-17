tech2 News Staff

Google's Live Transcribe app, which is aimed for those hard of hearing, is getting new updates, and will soon be even more immersed in the audio world.

Google Live Transcribe.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has announced that the app will now also detect sound events like a dog's bark, a knock on the door, applause, laughter, music, whistling and even passing cars. in addition to that, Pichai's tweet also reveals that with the update, the app will also allow its users to save transcripts on their devices.

This Global Accessibility Awareness Day, we're announcing updates to Live Transcribe, a tool that provides real-time transcriptions on Android. It'll soon show sound events - like a knock on the door - and enable transcripts to be saved on device. #GAAD https://t.co/hMltPZ2S75 — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) May 16, 2019

Per Google's blog, Live Transcribe users will be able to copy and save transcripts, stored locally on their device for three days. This is useful especially for a lecture, where you use real-time transcriptions or while learning a language.

Additionally, Google says that they have also made the audio visualisation indicator bigger, so that users can more easily see the background audio around them.

Google Transcribe was first launched back in February, and since then, this is the first major upgrade to be rolling out on the app.

Live Transcribe is in beta on the Google Play Store, but it’s also pre-installed on the Google Pixel 3 running the latest software releases. Any device running Android 5.0 Lollipop or later can install the free app.

The app also supports 70 languages and dialects, allows switching between two languages, and also allows typing responses.

