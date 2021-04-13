Tuesday, April 13, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google Lens with OCR feature is now available on Google Photos for desktop web

The OCR feature was reportedly rolled out in the Google Photos web version on Sunday, 11 April


FP TrendingApr 13, 2021 18:14:37 IST

For convenient text copying through optical character recognition (OCR), Google has now introduced its Google Lens feature to the desktop web inside Google Photos. As reported by 9to5 Google, when an image that has words is opened on Google Photos for the web, users will get an option to ‘Copy text from image’. The suggestion appears next to other options (like share, zoom, star) that are displayed in the top right corner when a photo is opened. Copy text from image suggestion has a cross option on the right side to dismiss it while towards the left side, it has the logo of Google Lens.

Google Lens with OCR feature is now available on Google Photos for desktop web

Google Photos

Once the option is clicked, Google Lens starts working on the photo which can be seen as few pulsating dots appear on the image. Once the text is extracted, it gets marked in blue on the photo while the extracted text is displayed and selected in a sidebar to the right of the page. Users can select the option to copy the entire text from here. There is also an option to deselect the text which is helpful for users who want to copy only some parts of the text extracted from the image.

As per the report, the OCR feature has been rolled out in Google Photos on Sunday, 11 April. Notably, the Google Lens feature has expanded for the first time beyond mobile.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google Lens

Google Lens to get offline translation support for Android users: Report

Feb 01, 2021
Google Lens to get offline translation support for Android users: Report
Google lens on KaiOS devices will now let users translate texts into other languages

Google

Google lens on KaiOS devices will now let users translate texts into other languages

Jul 22, 2020
Google Lens visual search tool starts rolling out in Assistant for Pixel and Pixel 2 smartphones

NewsTracker

Google Lens visual search tool starts rolling out in Assistant for Pixel and Pixel 2 smartphones

Nov 19, 2017
Users start seeing new Google Lens features when using 'Oveview' in Android Pie

Google Lens

Users start seeing new Google Lens features when using 'Oveview' in Android Pie

Oct 19, 2018
Google's smart contact lens to arrive by 2019

Google's smart contact lens to arrive by 2019

Jun 29, 2015
Google Camera 6.1 early port brings Night Sight, Live Google lens to OnePlus 6

Google Camera

Google Camera 6.1 early port brings Night Sight, Live Google lens to OnePlus 6

Oct 17, 2018

science

Wastewater from Fukushima reactor to be released into the ocean, Japan authorities says

Nuclear Waste Disposal

Wastewater from Fukushima reactor to be released into the ocean, Japan authorities says

Apr 13, 2021
Smartphone-based tool MFine Pulse can monitor blood oxygen using just a finger and a flash

Telemedicine

Smartphone-based tool MFine Pulse can monitor blood oxygen using just a finger and a flash

Apr 12, 2021
IMF, World Bank roll out debt relief plans for low-income nations in green investments push

Environment

IMF, World Bank roll out debt relief plans for low-income nations in green investments push

Apr 12, 2021
Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Mar 31, 2021