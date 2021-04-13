FP Trending

For convenient text copying through optical character recognition (OCR), Google has now introduced its Google Lens feature to the desktop web inside Google Photos. As reported by 9to5 Google, when an image that has words is opened on Google Photos for the web, users will get an option to ‘Copy text from image’. The suggestion appears next to other options (like share, zoom, star) that are displayed in the top right corner when a photo is opened. Copy text from image suggestion has a cross option on the right side to dismiss it while towards the left side, it has the logo of Google Lens.

Once the option is clicked, Google Lens starts working on the photo which can be seen as few pulsating dots appear on the image. Once the text is extracted, it gets marked in blue on the photo while the extracted text is displayed and selected in a sidebar to the right of the page. Users can select the option to copy the entire text from here. There is also an option to deselect the text which is helpful for users who want to copy only some parts of the text extracted from the image.

As per the report, the OCR feature has been rolled out in Google Photos on Sunday, 11 April. Notably, the Google Lens feature has expanded for the first time beyond mobile.