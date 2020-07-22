FP Trending

Google has come up with a feature that allows people to understand the information they find in the real world in the language of their choice. In 2019, the company brought camera-based translation to Google Lens which translates texts into more than 100 languages. The search-engine giant has extended this tool to the millions of Google Assistant users on KaiOS devices in India.

With Lens, users have to just point their camera at text they see and it will get translated. It can even speak the words out loud in users’ preferred language.

“This is another step in our commitment to make language more accessible to everyone, and we hope this will enable millions of KaiOS users across the country to have a more seamless language experience,” said Google.

People will have to click on the camera icon to simply point their phone at real-world text like a product label, street sign, or document, and have it read back in their preferred language, translated, or defined from Assistant. They have to just long press the center button from the home screen to get started with Assistant.

This feature is currently available for English and several Indian languages including Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Marathi and Tamil, and will soon be available in Kannada and Gujarati, informed the company.

According to 9To5 Google, the search-engine giant introduced Assistant for KaiOS-powered feature phones with numeric keypads for text entry in 2017.

The Assistant was unveiled through a dedicated ‘voice key,’ it is now equipped with a new “Camera translate” button.

