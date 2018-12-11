Tuesday, December 11, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google Lens finally finds its way into the Google search app for iOS users

Google Lens on the iOS app is now in a more logical place than being a part of your photos library.

tech2 News Staff Dec 11, 2018 20:56 PM IST

Google Lens came out of the clutches the Google Assistant to be launched as a standalone app on the Google Play Store back in June with features like smart text selection. Google's visual search feature is now rolling out to the Google app for iOS.

According to a report by 9To5Google, Google Lens on the iOS app is now in a more logical place than being a part of your photos library. Users can now simply tap the Lens icon in the search bar, allowing you to point your device camera at books, bottles, pets and various other objects to get more answers about what you see.

For better visibility under odd lighting conditions, Lens can also trigger the flash.

Google Lens on the Google iOS app. Image: 9To5Mac

Google Lens on the Google iOS app. Image: 9To5Mac

On initial launch, users will be asked to grant permission to use the camera for the app and agree to other terms and services. There's also a tutorial on the ability to "Scan Text" and "Shop Smarter."

Lens, which Google announced at its I/O conference back in May 2017, has been rolled out pretty slowly across the company's suite of products, with most new features seeming to debut on Pixel phones before trickling down to other devices.

Google Lens was previously available in the Google Photos app on iOS where the feature could recognize objects in images.

tags



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!

TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018
OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9

OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9
All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy

All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy
Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India

Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India
How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?

How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great
What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

also see

Google

Google Play rolls out 'Best of 2018' list, Google Pay titled Fan Favourite in India

Dec 03, 2018

Google

Google deletes 22 malicious apps from Play Store, installed over 2 million times

Dec 09, 2018

Google Maps

Google Assistant gets improved UI for Google Maps, here's how it works

Dec 04, 2018

Google Assistant for speakers and smart displays gets a bunch of new updates

Nov 30, 2018

Google News

Google Assistant to now support AI-drive audio news feed for certain publishers

Dec 07, 2018

Apple HomePod is coming to China in early 2019 but there's nothing for India yet

Dec 06, 2018

science

Biodiversity

Coral Reefs that survived bleaching are 'more resilient to heat' after a first bout

Dec 11, 2018

COP24 Highlights

COP24 Poland: Four days to go for UN to ensure urgent, ambitious climate action

Dec 11, 2018

Antarctic Ice

More glaciers in East Antarctica melting from warmer winds, ocean waters: NASA

Dec 11, 2018

Food

Artificial dyes fading away from use, but food will continue to get color boosts

Dec 11, 2018