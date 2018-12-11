tech2 News Staff

Google Lens came out of the clutches the Google Assistant to be launched as a standalone app on the Google Play Store back in June with features like smart text selection. Google's visual search feature is now rolling out to the Google app for iOS.

You’ve always wanted to know what type of 🐶 that is. With Google Lens in the Google app on iOS, now you can → https://t.co/xGQysOoSug pic.twitter.com/JG4ydIo1h3 — Google (@Google) December 10, 2018

According to a report by 9To5Google, Google Lens on the iOS app is now in a more logical place than being a part of your photos library. Users can now simply tap the Lens icon in the search bar, allowing you to point your device camera at books, bottles, pets and various other objects to get more answers about what you see.

For better visibility under odd lighting conditions, Lens can also trigger the flash.

On initial launch, users will be asked to grant permission to use the camera for the app and agree to other terms and services. There's also a tutorial on the ability to "Scan Text" and "Shop Smarter."

Lens, which Google announced at its I/O conference back in May 2017, has been rolled out pretty slowly across the company's suite of products, with most new features seeming to debut on Pixel phones before trickling down to other devices.

Google Lens was previously available in the Google Photos app on iOS where the feature could recognize objects in images.