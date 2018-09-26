Wednesday, September 26, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 26 September, 2018 19:23 IST

Google Lens could work in real-time on the Pixel 3 reveals latest leaks

Google Lens will now work in real-time from within the default camera app on the Pixel 3.

Google Lens was first debuted by Google with last year's Pixel 2 lineup and though its quite common now, latest leaks seems to suggest that this year Google is planning to step up the feature by a notch (no pun intended) with the Pixel 3.

According to a report by XDADevelopers, Google Lens will now work in real-time from within the default camera app on the Pixel 3. What this essentially means is you don't have to take an image and then use Lens to identify an object or a block of text.

As far as hardware is concerned, the report points out that the feature should work without any qualms on the Snapdragon 845 powered phone, mostly due to the improved NPU and the Hexagon 685 DSP that Qualcomm fits into the chip.

This information comes courtesy of a video posted by Twitter leaker @IshanAgarwal24. Sadly, the video was removed from YouTube but people had already captured gifs of the feature working in real time.

However, this isn't the first time we've seen such a feature. Samsung fans would be quick to tell you that Bixy Vision does exactly the same thing for a while now, but we guess we all know the limitation of Bixby in general. So, you could see it as an updated version of Bixby Vision.

At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


