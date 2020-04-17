Friday, April 17, 2020Back to
Google launches YouTube Learning Destination to help students, educators amid COVID-19 lockdown

The feature will provide high-quality learning content by education-focused creators on YouTube.


FP TrendingApr 17, 2020 12:23:07 IST

Google has launched the YouTube Learning Destination to help parents, students and educators continue learning and teaching from home amid the lockdown imposed to restrict the spread of coronavirus.



The YouTube Learning Destination can be assessed on mobile and desktop from the Explore tab.

Google in its blog post said that YouTube Learning Destination contains resources spanning the full breadth of learning needs, from curriculum-relevant topics in physics, math, biology, taxonomy, study hacks (How to make smart notes), language skills (How to change basic English into business English) and interest-based content like photography, yoga.



The Learning Destination on YouTube

“So whether you’re studying for a test, want to learn a new skill, or are just curious about the world, the YouTube Learning Destination is a handy resource to supplement curriculum learning for students or general skill building,” Google said.

The YouTube Learning Destination is presently featuring content in English and Hindi. Other Indian languages including Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi will be made available soon.

Google said that in order to ease the transition to remote learning during the prevailing pandemic, it has also rolled out free access to the premium features of Google Meet to education customers until September 2020.

The Teach from Home website is a resource that helps teachers and educators get started with remote teaching during the COVID-19 crisis



The search giant has also extended video-conferencing features to all G Suite and G Suite for education customers until September 2020. This enables up to 250 participants in a single video conference.

In India, Google has collaborated with FICCI Arise and has so far trained over 250 schools across 23 states on how to use these tools.

Google has also provided training and tips to teachers and educators through the Teach from Home Hub to enable them to begin teaching remotely. The feature is also available in Hindi.

