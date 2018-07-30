Monday, July 30, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 30 July, 2018 19:24 IST

Google launches Titan security key to make two-way authentication simpler

The Titan security key helps authenticate logins over Bluetooth and USB when plugged in.

Google recently announced a new product at the Next conference, called the Titan security key, meant to authenticate logins over Bluetooth and USB.

Titan Security key illustration. Image: Google

Titan Security key illustration. Image: Google

Available only to Google Cloud customers, for the time being, the Titan Security Key is scheduled for sale to the masses in the coming months. Announcing the key, Google on its product page states that the Titan works with a number of devices and apps (including GitHub, Facebook and Dropbox etc) which support the FIDO authentication standard.

For the uninitiated, FIDO which stands for fast identity online uses standard public key cryptography techniques to provide better authentication. The Titan key provides users two-way verification by first ensuring that you are the user logging into the service (the one originally registered using the security key); with the service then verifying that it is the correct security key from its end.

The key features a button which simply needs to be tapped to verify codes, removing the need to type in a password. The Titan also comes with firmware which is written by Google themselves that verifies the integrity of security keys at the hardware level.

According to a report by The Verge, Google has been working on developing the Titan key for a while now and only recently made it available to users outside the company. Employees at the Mountain View-based company are required to log in using a similar security key for security reasons, a system that has been able to reduce break-ins into the network since it was institutionalised in 2017.

tags


Top Stories

latest videos

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App
Huawei Nova 3 launched in India

Huawei Nova 3 launched in India
Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope

Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope
Asphalt 9: Legends iOS Android Review

Asphalt 9: Legends iOS Android Review
PUBG MOBILE War Mode Stream

PUBG MOBILE War Mode Stream
PUBG MOBILE Stream

PUBG MOBILE Stream
How to deal with objectionable WhatsApp Messages?

How to deal with objectionable WhatsApp Messages?
Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog

Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog

also see

Continuous Integration

Google cloud and Microsoft's GitHub collaborate on CI software development

Jul 27, 2018

Google

Google's G Suite incorporates new AI with enhanced security and messaging tools

Jul 25, 2018

NewsTracker

Microsoft revenues surpass $100 bn for first time; Satya Nadella says, 'We had an incredible year'

Jul 20, 2018

Tech Firms

US lawmaker urge Facebook and Google to resist new Vietnamese cybersecurity laws

Jul 17, 2018

China withdraws approval for Facebook's plan to open 'innovation hub': Report

Jul 26, 2018

US Elections

Facebook, Google, Twitter to appear at a Senate panel hearing in September

Jul 26, 2018

science

NASA

NASA's newest planet hunter TESS starts search operations after successful launch

Jul 30, 2018

Dolphins

Rare whale-dolphin hybrid species spotted off the coast of Hawaii, say scientists

Jul 29, 2018

Worms

Scientists discover worms that have been napping for 40,000 years in Siberia

Jul 29, 2018

Tiger Day

World Tiger Day: With the largest tiger population, India still has a long way ahead

Jul 29, 2018