Indo-Asian News Service 27 June, 2018 14:35 IST

Google launches Indie Games Accelerator for gaming start-ups in Asia

They will also get access to Google Cloud Platform credits and invites to exclusive company events.

Google is launching a new four-month training programme for gaming start-ups and developers in Asia including India, to successfully build, scale, launch and market the next generation of hit mobile games.

The new Indie Games Accelerator targets gaming start-ups based in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand or Vietnam who will have an opportunity to work with mentors from Google and the gaming industry.

"Emerging markets now account for more than 40 percent of game installs on Google Play. Rapid smartphone adoption in these regions presents a new base of engaged gamers that are looking for high quality mobile gaming experiences," Anuj Gulati, Developer Marketing Manager, Google Play, said in a blog post.

"We're always looking for new ways to support developers. So, as a special edition of the Launchpad Accelerator, we're announcing a new four-month Indie Gaming Accelerator to train promising developers from these countries in Asia," Gulati added.

The accelerator curriculum consists of mentorship, training workshops and clinics, and networking sessions.

"There are many passionate gamers in Asia. The talented mobile game developers in the region have a tremendous opportunity to build apps and deliver experiences that entertain, educate and inspire," said Sami Kizilbash, Developer Relations Program Manager, Google.

"At Google Play, we are focused on helping local game developers from these markets achieve their full potential and make the most of this opportunity," Kizilbash added.

Interested developers can apply for the Indie Games Accelerator by 31 July and the results will be announced on 8 August.

Those accepted into the programme will be matched with the best of Google — our people, network, insights and technology, Google said.

As part of the programme, the developers would get two all-expenses-paid gaming bootcamps at the tech giant's Asia-Pacific office in Singapore.

They will also get access to Google Cloud Platform credits and invites to exclusive company and industry events, as well as the opportunity to be showcased on Google Play, the company said.

