Thursday, April 30, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google launches a website to help users recognise COVID-19 online scams

Google has listed a number of ways in which scammers can reach users and directed people on how to differentiate between a fake and real message.


FP TrendingApr 30, 2020 16:17:21 IST

Google has put up a new webpage to help users spot and avoid online scams related to the coronavirus outbreak.
The page provides tips on how to be aware of online risks and scams such as phishing emails posing as messages from charities. Google said that it has noted a significant rise in online scams.

As per a report by Livemint, Google's new webpage is currently available in English and Hindi languages and will soon be rolled out in other regional languages.

Google launches a website to help users recognise COVID-19 online scams

Image: Google

The search engine giant had last week said that its advanced machine-learning classifiers have seen 18 million daily malware and phishing attempts related to COVID-19. More than 240 million COVID-related spam messages were observed in a fortnight.

Google has listed a number of ways in which scammers can reach users and directed people on how to differentiate between a fake and real message.

It has asked users to check the trusted sources directly. “Scammers often pose as well-known, trusted and authoritative sources. Directly visit sources like the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) to get the latest factual information about COVID-19,” the page mentions.

People are advised to make contributions directly to the website of non-profit organisations rather than clicking on the link sent to them on phone or email.

Fake links often imitate established websites by adding extra characters. “If it says something like 'click here', hover over the link or long press the text to check the URL for mistakes ─ being careful not to click it. Misspelled words or random letters and numbers in the URL or email address may also indicate a scam,” the Google page said.

Users have been urged to add two-factor authentication to their accounts. Google has built advanced security protections into its products to automatically identify and stop threats before they reach them.

Google machine learning models in Gmail already detect and block more than 99.9 percent of spam, phishing and malware, the company claims.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Phishing attack

Google detects 18 million Coronavirus outbreak-related malware, phishing Gmail messages per day: How to stay safe

Apr 23, 2020
Google detects 18 million Coronavirus outbreak-related malware, phishing Gmail messages per day: How to stay safe
SBI lays out six protocols for customers to safeguard information from fraudsters while banking online

SBI lays out six protocols for customers to safeguard information from fraudsters while banking online

Apr 25, 2020
'Thank you': Google salutes front line workers fighting COVID-19 with hearts in final doodle of coronavirus series

NewsTracker

'Thank you': Google salutes front line workers fighting COVID-19 with hearts in final doodle of coronavirus series

Apr 18, 2020
Today's Google Doodle urges people to ‘Stay Home, Save Lives’ in the fight against Coronavirus

Google Doodle

Today's Google Doodle urges people to ‘Stay Home, Save Lives’ in the fight against Coronavirus

Apr 24, 2020
Sundar Pichai says Google will slow down its hiring for 2020 due to coronavirus outbreak

Google

Sundar Pichai says Google will slow down its hiring for 2020 due to coronavirus outbreak

Apr 16, 2020
Google Doodle lauds efforts of educators and childcare workers during Coronavirus outbreak

Google Doodle

Google Doodle lauds efforts of educators and childcare workers during Coronavirus outbreak

Apr 17, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020