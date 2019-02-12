tech2 News Staff

Google has just announced a new Google Docs API to help automate tasks for developers. In other words, using this API will enable developers to perform tasks that would otherwise require manual inputs in Google’s online office suite.

The new API, called REST API, was first available in developer preview since last April, is now available to all developers. It is built on three core ideas - building content management services, bulk document creation, and workflow management.

The official video explains that using the new API, developers can set up automatic processes to manipulate documents after the fact to update them. For instance, if you create the same invoices every month, Docs can automate the task for you. You can integrate apps to make it even easier.

By integrating docs with content management systems, you can use it as a text editor for seamless publishing. It features the ability to insert, delete, move, merge, and format text, insert inline images and work with lists, and so on.

