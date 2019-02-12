Thursday, February 14, 2019 Back to
Google launches a new Google Docs API to help developers automate tasks

The developer preview of the API was first announced last April at Google's Cloud Next conference.

tech2 News Staff Feb 12, 2019 17:22:45 IST

Google has just announced a new Google Docs API to help automate tasks for developers. In other words, using this API will enable developers to perform tasks that would otherwise require manual inputs in Google’s online office suite.

The Google name is displayed outside the company's office in London, Britain. Image: Reuters

Google has announced that it is making a new API available for Google Docs that will allow developers to automate certain tasks in the online office suite.

The new API, called REST API, was first available in developer preview since last April, is now available to all developers. It is built on three core ideas - building content management services, bulk document creation, and workflow management.

The official video explains that using the new API, developers can set up automatic processes to manipulate documents after the fact to update them. For instance, if you create the same invoices every month, Docs can automate the task for you. You can integrate apps to make it even easier.

By integrating docs with content management systems, you can use it as a text editor for seamless publishing. It features the ability to insert, delete, move, merge, and format text, insert inline images and work with lists, and so on.

