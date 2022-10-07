FP Staff

Google has officially entered the smartwatch business after launching the Pixel Watch. Unveiled at the Google IO Developer’s Conference back in May, Google will be taking on the Apple Watch series using their own Pixel Watch.

Unlike the Apple Watch which is exclusive to Apple’s ecosystem and pairs well with only Apple devices, the Pixel Watch will work seamlessly with most Android devices. It does have a few functionalities that are exclusive to Pixel devices, but that in no way takes away from the experience of using a well-rounded Android-based smartwatch.

Google, like most other tech companies, is going big on environmentalism and has made the dial case with 80 per cent recycled stainless steel. This is aligned with the company’s sustainability goals. The case comes in three colours – black, silver, and gold.

Google Pixel Watch: Specifications & features

The Pixel Watch is powered by a Samsung Exynos 9110 SoC and runs WearOS 3.5. It comes with 2GB SDRAM and 32GB storage. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz and NFC support. It also supports GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou and Galileo. The Watch is compatible with Android 8.0 or newer.

The Pixel Watch display is an AMOLED panel with 320ppi and up to 1000 nits. It is an always-on display, and comes with custom 3D Corning Gorilla Glass. The Pixel Watch runs on WearOS, though Google is also bringing some nifty features from Fitbit. Google says that its Pixel Watch delivers the best of both a fitness tracker and a smartwatch with its on-device ML (machine learning) capabilities.

The watch has a 294 mAh battery with Google promising a day’s worth of battery life. The charging speed is 50 per cent in 30 minutes, and about 80 minutes to get a full charge. Google is providing a USB-C magnetic charging cable in the box.

For sensors, users get a compass, altimeter, blood oxygen sensor, multipurpose electrical sensor, optical heart rate sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope and ambient light sensors.

Users can also get a daily readiness score that is available on the Fitbit Charge 5 and newer smartwatches.It also has ECG capabilities, Google Maps, Wallet, Emergency SOS, and International emergency calling. Google will also be adding fall detection to the watch later this year. Google is also giving buyers six months of free access to Fitbit Premium and three months of free YouTube premium. The watch has 5ATM water rating which means it can be taken for a swim, though only in shallow waters.

Google Pixel Watch: Pricing and availability

The Google Pixel Watch starts at $349 or about Rs 28,700 for the Bluetooth-only variant and $399 or about Rs 32,800 for the LTE variant. Pricing for the Indian market is still unclear since Google hasn’t announced them remain unclear. The watch will be available in India, at a later date. Google has already started taking pre-orders in select countries.