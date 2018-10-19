Google recently renamed the Google Keep app, to Keep Notes. And now days later, the app has been revamped with Google’s Material Theme, which was first showed off at Google I/0 2018.

Till now, these Material Design has been rolled out to a wide range of Google apps like Google Photos, Google Drive, Android Messages, Google Phone, Google Calendar, Contacts, Google Calculator, and Chrome.

Google Keep Notes has received a fresh coat of white card design. The search bar has been updated too. The search interface that you get after tapping the search bar remains essentially the same, except it’s whiter. However, if the white is too much, you can still change the background color of each note.

Apart from having the Google account avatar removed, the only difference is the Google Keep iconography at the top.

There are no new features or app behaviour changes that come with this update. It’s all basically in the design.

The update has already started rolling out on the Google Play Store, and will be part of the version v5.0.411. However, it is being rolled out in phases, and it may take a while before the app is updated for all. At the time of writing the story, we still hadn't received the update.