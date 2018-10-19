Friday, October 19, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 19 October, 2018 15:10 IST

Google Keep Notes redesigned with Material Theme, now available for download

The update is part of v5.0.411 of Google Keep Notes, and has started to rollout on Play Store.

Google recently renamed the Google Keep app, to Keep Notes. And now days later, the app has been revamped with Google’s Material Theme, which was first showed off at Google I/0 2018.

Till now, these Material Design has been rolled out to a wide range of Google apps like Google Photos, Google Drive, Android Messages, Google Phone, Google Calendar, Contacts, Google Calculator, and Chrome.

The change in logo and moniker is currently only rolling out to Android.

The change in logo and moniker is currently only rolling out to Android.

Google Keep Notes has received a fresh coat of white card design. The search bar has been updated too. The search interface that you get after tapping the search bar remains essentially the same, except it’s whiter. However, if the white is too much, you can still change the background color of each note.

Apart from having the Google account avatar removed, the only difference is the Google Keep iconography at the top.

There are no new features or app behaviour changes that come with this update. It’s all basically in the design.

The update has already started rolling out on the Google Play Store, and will be part of the version v5.0.411. However, it is being rolled out in phases, and it may take a while before the app is updated for all. At the time of writing the story, we still hadn't received the update.

tags


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope

Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope
Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered

Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered
Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope

Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope
How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

How to use the new Snapchat cat filter
How Myanmar's leadership used Facebook to orchestrate a genocide | #DailyDope

How Myanmar's leadership used Facebook to orchestrate a genocide | #DailyDope
Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream

Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream
India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope

India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope
Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!
Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

also see

Intra App

Google's unit Jigsaw rolls out a cybersecurity app 'Intra' to fight DNS attacks

Oct 08, 2018

Google

Google's new Voice Access app let's you control your phone with your voice

Oct 05, 2018

Google Play

Google to charge fee for smartphone makers to access Google Play in Europe

Oct 17, 2018

Google Assistant

Google Assistant will now let you compare prices, book cabs with your voice

Oct 05, 2018

Google Drive

Google Drive may soon get a redesign along with a host of new features: Report

Oct 05, 2018

WhatsApp

WhatsApp to soon get new Vacation mode, Linked Accounts feature: Report

Oct 18, 2018

science

Fish Fossils

Piranha-like fish fossil tells a toothy tale of cannibalism during in Jurassic seas

Oct 19, 2018

Genetic Data

Genetic data needs better encryption, and cryptography offers a solution

Oct 19, 2018

Exploring Venus

NASA is hoping to build inflatable cities for the exploration of Venus

Oct 18, 2018

Nuclear Fusion

How far are we from nuclear fusion as a commercially-viable energy source?

Oct 18, 2018