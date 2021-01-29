Friday, January 29, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google issues new updates to Play Store policies regarding gaming loyalty programs and features

The updated policy considering real-money gambling on play store apps will be effective from 1 March 2021.


TechSamvadJan 29, 2021 17:16:42 IST

Google in a blog post by Vice President, Product, Android Security and Privacy, Suzanne Frey on 28 January announced its first policy update of 2021. The update was released in a bid to clarify and simplify play store policies regarding gaming-related loyalty programs and features. The new program policy, which will go live on 1 March 2021, will allow real-money gambling apps and related features in the countries where it is permitted subject to certain terms and conditions. India is not in the list of countries where real-money gambling will be available.

The types of online gambling products that Google allows are online casino games, lotteries, sports betting and daily fantasy sports. The Google Play store is available 190 countries around the world and over two billion people visit it monthly to download apps and more.

Google issues new updates to Play Store policies regarding gaming loyalty programs and features

Google Play Store. Image: Tech2

“App developers in India are actively building uniquely Indian features and services. One example is the use of mini games, quizzes and other gamification techniques to delight users and convert them into loyal customers. These experiences are often launched during important festivals and sporting events, and getting it right within the specific time window is critically important. This is one of the things we discussed when we spoke to several startup CEOs in India and around the world in the past few months. And, as part of the very first policy update of 2021 we are clarifying and simplifying the policies around loyalty programs and features,” stated Frey in the blog post.

“The update provides more clarity on policy requirements for loyalty program disclosures and features. It is designed to safeguard users and optimize the developer experience. For example, the policy provides updated guidance on the use of features such as a spin-the-wheel experience, a guessing game, or a 1:1 points redemption to drive loyalty,” added Frey.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

FAU-G

FAU-G becomes top free game; records more than 5 million downloads on Google Play Store

Jan 29, 2021
FAU-G becomes top free game; records more than 5 million downloads on Google Play Store
Google Duo might stop working on uncertified Android smartphones soon

Google Duo

Google Duo might stop working on uncertified Android smartphones soon

Jan 25, 2021
Airtel launches Rs 78, Rs 248 data add-on packs with Wynk premium subscription

Airtel

Airtel launches Rs 78, Rs 248 data add-on packs with Wynk premium subscription

Jan 21, 2021
Hike messaging app pulled down from Google Play Store and Apple App Store

Hike

Hike messaging app pulled down from Google Play Store and Apple App Store

Jan 18, 2021
Google removes finance-based mobile applications from Play store after RBI red flag

Google

Google removes finance-based mobile applications from Play store after RBI red flag

Jan 21, 2021
Republic Day 2021: Google doodle celebrates 72nd Republic Day with a 'Unity' doodle that showcases diversity

Google Doodle

Republic Day 2021: Google doodle celebrates 72nd Republic Day with a 'Unity' doodle that showcases diversity

Jan 26, 2021

science

Myths of COVID-19 vaccination: I don't need the vaccine if I stay home, physical distance, wear a mask in public

COVID-19 Vaccination

Myths of COVID-19 vaccination: I don't need the vaccine if I stay home, physical distance, wear a mask in public

Jan 29, 2021
US detects first instance of COVID-19 disease from South African SARS-CoV-2 variant

COVID-19 variants

US detects first instance of COVID-19 disease from South African SARS-CoV-2 variant

Jan 29, 2021
First-ever cloudless 'hot Jupiter' with four-day year discovered in exoplanet survey

Hot Jupiter

First-ever cloudless 'hot Jupiter' with four-day year discovered in exoplanet survey

Jan 28, 2021
First private space crew to pay USD 55 mn each to fly to space station on SpaceX rocket

Private Astronauts

First private space crew to pay USD 55 mn each to fly to space station on SpaceX rocket

Jan 27, 2021