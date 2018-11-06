At a time when most high-end Android phones are just throwing in more RAM for the heck of it, Google, in its awesome Pixel 3 smartphones, only included 4 GB of RAM. The quantity of RAM might seem piddly when compared to the 8 GB you find in a OnePlus 6T, but in theory, 4 GB is all one will ever need.

Having more RAM is good as it would mean that apps would be able to remain ‘in memory’ for longer. In other words, apps that you swipe away from would remain on standby, instantly returning to a ready state

That didn’t turn out to be the case, however. As noted in our review of the Google Pixel 3 XL, the phone just can’t seem to keep more than a handful of apps in memory. At first, we thought that the RAM was indeed too low, but subsequent tests proved that something else was wrong. It was later confirmed that this was a software bug and that the Pixel had memory management issues.

9to5Google now reports that Google is working on a fix to address the issue. A Google spokesperson is reported to have said that the upcoming update will keep background apps from closing “prematurely” and that this happens in “certain situations”, including when taking photos.

Google hasn’t clarified the nature of the issue or the fix, but at least they’ve acknowledged it.

Alongside this, the Pixel 3 also suffers from an awful bug that prevents the camera from saving images that seem to have been captured. An update for that is also on the way.