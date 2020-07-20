FP Trending

Google is reportedly planning to join the league of companies experimenting with dual-screen laptops and tablets. The search-engine giant is working to bring Chrome OS to dual-touchscreen Chromebooks, reported 9To5Google.

According to the tech website, the Chrome OS device has been codenamed Palkia and it is internally listed as having two touchscreens and a trackpad. It also reported, citing a developer, that the device has two touchscreen controllers, one on the lid and another on the base.

The Palkia device may have an inner touchscreen and an outer one, which will be visible when closed.

Besides this, the tablet mode in the device has been disabled, meaning it will be a clamshell-only device, not a convertible or tablet.

However, 9To5 Google has clarified that Palkia is a prototype and it is not something people will be able to purchase in the near future.

As per Chrome Unboxed, the Chromebook will feature a standard touchpad and a non-Chrome OS keyboard in addition to dual screens.

The tech website revealed that at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) earlier this year, the Chrome OS, Samsung’s Galaxy and ASUS’ C436 Chromebooks led the charge for Intel’s Project Athena initiative.

Quoting Google’s John Maletis, Chrome Unboxed reported that Chrome OS had been catapulted forward due to recent shifts in consumer focus after the emergence of work from home movement due to the COVID-19.

Google in June announced that it was partnering with Parallels to bring Microsoft Office applications and other Windows applications to Chromebooks. The new collaboration would help the apps run virtualised on Chromebooks, reported The Verge.