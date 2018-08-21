If you are wondering what Google does with all that data that it stores, here’s one example. Google is reportedly testing a new features for Search, wherein it will suggest you topics and queries based on your search history. (Well, at least this is one aspect of what it does with the data.)

According to a report by 9To5Google, Google is now testing a row of related search queries when you open a new tab on Chrome. You can see this suggestions column placed right underneath the search bar. These topics that will show up in the suggestions, will be populated from your search history. And at one time, four of these suggestions pop up.

Google is apparently testing this feature with a select number of user, who started to notice the suggestion bar over the weekend.

Four queries are suggested by beginning a new Google search. An overflow button to the right gives users the option for “Don’t show this topic” and “Never show suggestions,” with Google noting that the feature highlights “Suggestions based on your search history.”

Additionally, when you go with the suggestions that show on on the Search page, apparently, a new set of suggestions then show up. However, the report also mentions that at least in the testing phase, while the feature is great for exploring new topics, it still needs more work for surfing through the timely trends.