Saturday, January 04, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google is testing a dark theme, and upvote and downvote buttons in News app

The upvote and downvote buttons in the Google News app will probably let you curate your own news feed.


tech2 News StaffJan 04, 2020 19:56:40 IST

Dark mode has taken over all operating systems across different platforms. However, the implementation hasn’t been perfect anywhere. Although Google’s News app received support for a dark theme, opening articles in the web view would still show in the light theme. It seems like Google is testing a full-fledged dark theme in the app.

Google is testing a dark theme, and upvote and downvote buttons in News app

Google News. Image: tech2/Abhijit Dey

Discovered by XDA Developers, Google News is now testing dark theme throughout the app. Earlier, articles rendered by the app would follow the dark background, however, the articles loaded by the Android system WebView wouldn’t. That’s currently being worked on and it could be rolled out in a future update.

Apart from the dark theme, Google News is testing a voting system for curation. While this might sound like more like the upvoting and downvoting that happens on Reddit for visible, XDA suggests that this will help you curate your news feed.

Essentially, the type of news articles you upvote will appear more on your feed and the ones you downvote will slowly stop appearing. This curation will be done based on the sources and topics in the news articles.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google

French competition watchdog fines Google $167 million for opaque advertising rules

Dec 21, 2019
French competition watchdog fines Google $167 million for opaque advertising rules
Google rolling out ‘Watchlist’ feature in Search to add films and TV shows

Google Search

Google rolling out ‘Watchlist’ feature in Search to add films and TV shows

Dec 31, 2019
Alphabet grants Sundar Pichai $240 million stock awards over the next three years

Sundar Pichai

Alphabet grants Sundar Pichai $240 million stock awards over the next three years

Dec 21, 2019
Google Messages testing Facebook Messenger-like floating chat bubbles in Android 10

Android 10

Google Messages testing Facebook Messenger-like floating chat bubbles in Android 10

Dec 27, 2019
Google restricts Xiaomi access to Nest Hub, Assistant after it shows images from stranger's home

Xiaomi security camera

Google restricts Xiaomi access to Nest Hub, Assistant after it shows images from stranger's home

Jan 03, 2020
Former Google executive reveals why he left, says proposal for Human Rights Program was repeatedly rejected

Ross LaJeunesse

Former Google executive reveals why he left, says proposal for Human Rights Program was repeatedly rejected

Jan 03, 2020

science

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019
NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Parker Probe Findings

NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Dec 06, 2019