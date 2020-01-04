tech2 News Staff

Dark mode has taken over all operating systems across different platforms. However, the implementation hasn’t been perfect anywhere. Although Google’s News app received support for a dark theme, opening articles in the web view would still show in the light theme. It seems like Google is testing a full-fledged dark theme in the app.

Discovered by XDA Developers, Google News is now testing dark theme throughout the app. Earlier, articles rendered by the app would follow the dark background, however, the articles loaded by the Android system WebView wouldn’t. That’s currently being worked on and it could be rolled out in a future update.

Apart from the dark theme, Google News is testing a voting system for curation. While this might sound like more like the upvoting and downvoting that happens on Reddit for visible, XDA suggests that this will help you curate your news feed.

Essentially, the type of news articles you upvote will appear more on your feed and the ones you downvote will slowly stop appearing. This curation will be done based on the sources and topics in the news articles.

