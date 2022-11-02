Wednesday, November 02, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google is sneakily cutting off support for older phones on Android Auto by forcing an update

Users with older Android phones are unable to use Android Auto. As a result, they are forced to get new devices or update their devices. This is forcing some users of getting into a buggy release.


FP StaffNov 02, 2022 12:01:14 IST

Google is slowly reducing the number of devices that support Android Auto, through a forced update. Android Auto has been around for years now and is often seen as a must-have feature by car buyers who are into tech and wish to have the best and most seamless experience with their car’s infotainment system. In fact, there are several users who will reject an otherwise great car, if the car does not support Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay.

Google is sneakily cutting off support for Android Auto for older phones with a forced update

Google will stop working with devices that run on Android versions older than Android 8.0. Image Credit: Google

Earlier this year, Google had raised the basic requirements of a device that would be compatible with Android Auto. Google quietly confirmed earlier this year that Android Auto would now require the connected smartphone to be running at least Android 8.0 (Oreo) or above. That’s up from the previous requirement of Android 6.0.

While that requirement for future updates is completely sensible, Google appears to be taking things a step further.

Over the past few weeks, a number of Android Auto have taken to Reddit and shared that the have noticed that older versions of the Android Auto app are launching a pop-up saying that an update is required to continue using the app. This appears to be happening with Android Auto versions 7.0 through 7.7. 

It seems reasonable to assume that this is a change being made mainly to prepare for a number of upcoming features, as well as Android Auto’s “Coolwalk,” a significant redesign to Android Auto that’s supposed to be arriving at some point relatively soon.

The pop-up, users say, won’t go away unless users update the Android Auto app. It also blocks the platform from launching on car screens.

As a result, users with older Android phones on Android 6.0 and Android 7.0 are unable to use Android Auto, as Android Auto 7.4 was the last version compatible with pre-Oreo releases.

Another side effect is that certain users are being forced into a buggy release. 

With the forced upgrade that appears to be taking place, users have no choice but to use newer app versions that appear to cause this problem. 

Having said that, realistically, this won’t be a problem for the vast majority of Android Auto users, as Android 7.0 and prior make up less than 15% of the total Android distribution as of May 2022. Still, there were many users who had an older smartphone just used it in their cars as a gateway to get into Google’s Android Auto, who will now have to get a new device.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Indian competition regulator slaps Rs 1,337.76 crore fine on Google for 'abusing dominant position in markets'

Oct 20, 2022
Indian competition regulator slaps Rs 1,337.76 crore fine on Google for 'abusing dominant position in markets'
Pixel 6a led to significant growth for Google's hardware department in terms of revenues this year

Google

Pixel 6a led to significant growth for Google's hardware department in terms of revenues this year

Oct 26, 2022
Google Pixel 7 & 7 Pro review: Peak Android but only one storage variant

TechReview: Google Pixel 7 Series

Google Pixel 7 & 7 Pro review: Peak Android but only one storage variant

Oct 31, 2022
What is Samsung's Maintenance Mode? Read details

Samsung

What is Samsung's Maintenance Mode? Read details

Oct 26, 2022
Explained: Why is the US’ Republican National Committee suing Gmail

Google

Explained: Why is the US’ Republican National Committee suing Gmail

Oct 25, 2022
Guided Frame on Google Pixel 7: Who is it for and how to use it?

Google Pixel

Guided Frame on Google Pixel 7: Who is it for and how to use it?

Oct 26, 2022

science

China has yet another uncontrollable, falling rocket reentering the Earth's atmosphere

Tiangong Space Station

China has yet another uncontrollable, falling rocket reentering the Earth's atmosphere

Nov 01, 2022
China now has their own space station, successfully dock the final module of the Tiangong space station

Tiangong Space Station

China now has their own space station, successfully dock the final module of the Tiangong space station

Nov 01, 2022
A new lease of life: Swedish ML engineer develops AI tool to colourise black-and-white photos automatically

Artificial Intelligence

A new lease of life: Swedish ML engineer develops AI tool to colourise black-and-white photos automatically

Oct 24, 2022
Elon Musk or Enola Musk? Someone used AI to generate gender-swapped images of celebs, and they are hilarious

Artificial Intelligence

Elon Musk or Enola Musk? Someone used AI to generate gender-swapped images of celebs, and they are hilarious

Oct 21, 2022