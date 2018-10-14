Google is apparently testing a new feature in Google Chrome's 'new tab.' It's called 'Explore' and it is an interface for discovering new content. Currently, it has been made available to a few Android users, who can check the feature out upon enabling the experimental mode.

According to a report by Android Headlines, the Explore interface is currently showing a bunch of placeholder sites from India, but this may not mean that feature will roll out only for Indian users.

Here's how you can enable it

You need to first be an Android user. Once you're sure that your Android device with a notch, is not an Apple iPhone – go to chrome://flags in the Google Chrome browser. Here, make a search for ‘Explore,’ upon doing which an ‘Explore websites’ flag will appear. Set that flag to ‘enabled’ and then launch Chrome again.

Now, when you open a new tab, the Explore interface will appear. Yay!

What does it do?

It is basically a "broad" channel which provides you with a list of websites that you might be interested in. Whether the suggestions are based on users' interest or on the region is not yet known. However, considering how Google likes to keep a track of what we're up to, maybe it will be based on the former.

We do not have enough information on the specifications of the feature, but going by the report, we know that it is in its early stages of testing.