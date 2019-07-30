tech2 News Staff

Dark Mode has been a theme that has been asked for by the mobile and desktop users alike since quite some time. Apple recently obliged its fanbase with a dark mode in iOS 13 this year and macOS Mojave last year. Now Chrome, arguably the most used browser on the desktop will also be getting dark mode and so will ChromeOS.

The report by 9to5Google mentions that Chrome’s dark mode is currently not ready as there appears to be just one option for darkening and in doing so sometimes it is hard to read the text. Now Google is offering users five different dark modes to choose from. They are:

simple HSL-based inversion

simple CIELAB-based inversion

selective image inversion

selective inversion of non-image elements

selective inversion of everything

The L in HSL and CIELAB stands for lightness which can be used for darkening or brightening a given colour. CIELAB is the more advanced of the two, but the report states that the commit is still being worked upon so there are no sample images as of now. It is likely that both the simple inversions will only invert the colours while the rest of the three will likely be selective inversion based on certain parameters.

