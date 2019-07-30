Tuesday, July 30, 2019Back to
Google is reportedly bringing dark mode to Chrome browser and ChromeOS

Chrome’s dark mode is currently not ready as there appears to be just one option for darkening.


tech2 News StaffJul 30, 2019 09:24:58 IST

Dark Mode has been a theme that has been asked for by the mobile and desktop users alike since quite some time. Apple recently obliged its fanbase with a dark mode in iOS 13 this year and macOS Mojave last year. Now Chrome, arguably the most used browser on the desktop will also be getting dark mode and so will ChromeOS.

Google. Image: tech2

The report by 9to5Google mentions that Chrome’s dark mode is currently not ready as there appears to be just one option for darkening and in doing so sometimes it is hard to read the text. Now Google is offering users five different dark modes to choose from. They are:

  • simple HSL-based inversion
  • simple CIELAB-based inversion
  • selective image inversion
  • selective inversion of non-image elements
  • selective inversion of everything

The L in HSL and CIELAB stands for lightness which can be used for darkening or brightening a given colour. CIELAB is the more advanced of the two, but the report states that the commit is still being worked upon so there are no sample images as of now. It is likely that both the simple inversions will only invert the colours while the rest of the three will likely be selective inversion based on certain parameters.

