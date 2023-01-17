Tuesday, January 17, 2023Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google is planning on making its own Apple Air Tags called Grogu using Ultra-wideband Bluetooth

Google has been working hard over the past few years to transform the “Find My Device” service. Google is apparently working on its own monitoring device in order to compete with Apple AirTag and expand its own “Finder Network.”


Mehul Reuben DasJan 17, 2023 17:51:49 IST

Google is developing a new Bluetooth tracking device that will take on Apple’s AirTag. Ultra-wideband (UWB) connection has been a feature of Google’s premium “Pro” phones since 2021, including the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro. Although the hardware has so far only been applied in specialised situations like transmitting data to a buddy or unlocking a luxury automobile, it is evident that Google wants to see UWB utilised more frequently.

Google is planning on making its own version of the Apple Air Tags called Grogu

Google has been working hard over the past few years to transform the “Find My Device” service. Google is apparently working on its own monitoring device in order to compete with Apple AirTag and expand its own “Finder Network.”

Google was developing a new Nest speaker that will support UWB and allow for rapid audio transfers by positioning your Pixel close to the speaker. Google has been working hard over the past few years to transform the “Find My Device” app into something that can use the millions of Android smartphones now in use to find lost or stolen devices.

In Apple’s ecosystem, one of the best ways to keep track of a device is to attach one of the company’s AirTags. When paired with the numerous iPhones already in use, these accessories’ Bluetooth and UWB signals enable pinpoint location of the devices down to the inch.

Google is apparently working on its own monitoring device in order to compete with Apple AirTags, expand its own “Finder Network,” and maybe make UWB more useful on Pixel phones. Kuba Wojciechowski, an Android researcher and a frequent leaker on all things about Pixel,  leaked the information.

The tracker is said to be in development under the codename “Grogu” — a reference to the popular Star Wars series “The Mandalorian” — alongside the alternate names “GR10” and “Groguaudio.” The only additional details that have been made public so far reveal that the Nest team is ostensibly leading the development and that the tracker may come in a variety of colours.

Although Bluetooth trackers have been available for a while, their precision and unexpected popularity have given rise to legitimate worries about how to tell whether a tracker has been placed on your property without your permission. To that end, we noted in 2017 that Google was developing “Unfamiliar device warnings,” which would allow your Android phone to alert you to any nearby trackers.

It is now difficult to estimate the debut date or the duration of Google’s first-party tracker’s development. Given that the UWB-equipped Nest Audio replacement is presently anticipated to arrive in either the autumn of 2023 or the spring of 2024, it’s feasible that a tracker with comparable UWB compatibility may do the same.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

God of War Ragnarok Review

God of War Ragnarok Review

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Apple

Apple plans on launching brick-and-mortar stores in India soon, starts hiring workers to staff shops

Jan 09, 2023
Apple plans on launching brick-and-mortar stores in India soon, starts hiring workers to staff shops
Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V: Google accuses India’s anti-trust body of copying entire paragraphs from EU’s decision

Google

Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V: Google accuses India’s anti-trust body of copying entire paragraphs from EU’s decision

Jan 04, 2023
Apple to start making its own displays for iPhones and Apple Watch, will ditch partners like Samsung

Apple

Apple to start making its own displays for iPhones and Apple Watch, will ditch partners like Samsung

Jan 11, 2023
Google is worried that Android growth in India will suffer majorly because of antitrust order

Google

Google is worried that Android growth in India will suffer majorly because of antitrust order

Jan 11, 2023
Apple CEO Tim Cook to get massive pay cut for 2023 at his own request, will 'only' make $49 million

Apple

Apple CEO Tim Cook to get massive pay cut for 2023 at his own request, will 'only' make $49 million

Jan 13, 2023
Apple is planning to launch ‘AirPods Lite’ to apparently take on cheaper wireless earbuds

Apple

Apple is planning to launch ‘AirPods Lite’ to apparently take on cheaper wireless earbuds

Jan 03, 2023

science

Straight out of SciFi: Scientists use laser to guide lightning strikes to a safe place from critical targets

Laser Tech

Straight out of SciFi: Scientists use laser to guide lightning strikes to a safe place from critical targets

Jan 17, 2023
SpaceX launches its Falcon Heavy rocket with a classified military payload for US Space Force

SpaceX

SpaceX launches its Falcon Heavy rocket with a classified military payload for US Space Force

Jan 16, 2023
For the love of Bond: Canadian Engineers make a drone that 'can see through walls' using WiFi

Spy Tech

For the love of Bond: Canadian Engineers make a drone that 'can see through walls' using WiFi

Jan 16, 2023
Watch: NASA shares images of the ‘Winter Wonderland’ Mars becomes as temperatures dip 123 degrees below zero

NASA

Watch: NASA shares images of the ‘Winter Wonderland’ Mars becomes as temperatures dip 123 degrees below zero

Dec 28, 2022