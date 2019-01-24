Friday, January 25, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google is planning on a change to Chrome that may kill off some ad-blockers

Google has proposed a few changes to the way extensions work right now.

tech2 News Staff Jan 24, 2019 14:59:19 IST

Google is reportedly working on making some major change to Chrome and the way extension behave on the browser. And from how the change has been interpreted, this may lead to a wipe off of the ad blockers, at least some of them.

This news was first spotted by The Register, in a Chromium bug trackerwhere a developer called Raymond Hill raised concern that upcoming changes to certain Chrome APIs would mean his extensions like uBlock Origin and uMatrix, can "no longer exist".

The plans for this change has been detailed in a public document called Manifest V3.

In here, Google has proposed a few changes to the way extensions work right now. One of these changes is taht users will now have more control over what extensions do and which sites they interact with.

Representational Image. Credit: tech2/Nandini Yadav

Representational Image. Credit: tech2/Nandini Yadav

Google is also changing the permissions system of the extensions so that these cannot ask for blanket access to every site. Another security change is that extensions will no longer be able to load code from remote servers. Essentially, this will keep away extensions that pose as something else before you download them, and once published they turn malicious.

At this point, you will probably question, how is this change affecting ad blockers?

To understand that, you have to know that there are two APIs — webRequest and DeclarativeNetRequest API. With the new change coming in place, only the ad blockers using the latter API will be permitted. Google says it will also encourage content blockers to instead use declarativeNetRequest.

While the new API would not impact Adblock Plus, which is one of the most popular ad blockers, it may block ad-blocker extensions from many other developers, and as Hill points out in the blog, it will be impossible for other ad-blocker developers to build new and novel filtering-engine designs.

(Fun fact: According to a report by Business Insider, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and Taboola reportedly pay Adblock Plus to have their own ads whitelisted.)

Google Chrome on MacBook Air. Representational Image.

Google Chrome on MacBook Air. Representational Image.

Google, on the other hand, says that it will the webRequest API from blocking and would allow extensions based on the API to only observe network requests. Google also explains choosing DeclarativeNetRequest over webRequest saying that the former API allows extensions to tell Chrome what to do with a given request, rather than have Chrome forward the request to the extension, which happens in the case of webRequest.

If that was a bouncer for you, just know that with these changes, Google intends to improve extension security, give users greater control, and make extension performance more robust. In this process some adblockers may be lost, but they can make a return if their developers switch the API. And if you are an Adblock Plus addict, you have nothing to worry about.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2
Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...
Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive

Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive
Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)

Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)
Samsung's The Wall First Look: CES 2019

Samsung's The Wall First Look: CES 2019
Pix Digital Backpack First Look | CES 2019

Pix Digital Backpack First Look | CES 2019
Mixologiq Automated Cocktail Maker First Look | CES 2019

Mixologiq Automated Cocktail Maker First Look | CES 2019
Nokia Solar Connected Bike First Look | CES 2019

Nokia Solar Connected Bike First Look | CES 2019

also see

Google Maps

Google Maps will now show speed limits, speed cameras to both Android and iOS users

Jan 20, 2019

Google India

Amul files legal notice against Google India over fake paid ad campaign

Jan 17, 2019

Chromecast Audio

Google discontinues Chromecast Audio, will focus on smart speakers instead

Jan 12, 2019

Facebook

Facebook's Moments app to shutdown on 25 February due to lack of users: Report

Jan 25, 2019

Google

Google, Facebook spent $21.2 million on lobbying the US government in 2018

Jan 23, 2019

Google Pixel 3 Lite XL

Google Pixel 3 Lite XL tipped to offer more RAM capacity than Pixel 3 series

Jan 15, 2019

science

Blue Origin

Blue Origin set to launch tenth unmanned test of New Shepard rocket 23 January

Jan 23, 2019

Ants United

Ants build big structures without coordination or communicating with each other

Jan 23, 2019

Disasters and daily weather affect how people perceive climate change: US poll

Jan 23, 2019

Basic Income

India is attempting the biggest universal basic income experiment in history

Jan 23, 2019