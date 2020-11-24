Tuesday, November 24, 2020Back to
Google is now testing Task Mate app in India that will allow users to earn money by finishing simple tasks

The tasks include taking a photo of shop fronts, record a spoken sentence, confirm certain shop details and so on.


FP TrendingNov 24, 2020 13:20:59 IST

Google has started testing its Task Mate app in India. Currently, the app is available in beta version on the Google Play Store, the app will let users earn money in return for completing certain tasks. Users will have to complete tasks like taking a photo of shop fronts, record a spoken sentence, confirm certain shop details or transcribe sentences posted by businesses. The tasks can be completed from anywhere in the world and at any given time. However, Google will be giving users a time frame to complete a certain task. Users will also have the ability to choose tasks of their taste and skip the unwanted ones.

According to a report by 9to5Google, the beta testing was first spotted by a Reddit user. Google will let users have money in their own country denomination. A task will undergo review and users will be awarded certain levels after their completion to correctly adjudge their reward. While there are two broad divisions for tasks -- sitting or field tasks, Google can also specifically ask for tasks. As seen in the app description, the app will work in three basic steps: finding tasks nearby, completing tasks to begin earning, and cashing out the earnings.

The catch here is that the app is still in beta and new users will only be able to join if they have the referral codes. As it is in beta version, Task Mate is presently limited to selected testers and Google in the description of the app also advises users to only install the app if they have the referral code which can be obtained only via invites.

This is much like the Rewards app by Google that lets users earn money by answering survey questions. But here the reward gets credited in the Play Store currency.

