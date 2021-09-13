Monday, September 13, 2021Back to
Google is expected to roll out Android 12 for Pixel phones on 4 October: Report

Google is likely to publish the source code for Android 12 on 4 October this year (tentatively), on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) Gerrit.


FP TrendingSep 13, 2021 12:41:06 IST

Android 12 is coming soon on the Pixel phones, Google had hinted recently. The search engine giant had released the final beta development of Android 12 for Pixel smartphones last week. As per a report by XDA Developers, Google will no longer approve Android 10, 11, and 12 software build-ups.

As per the document shared in the report, Google will publish the source code for Android 12 on 4 October this year (tentatively), on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) Gerrit, and it may align with the release of the Android 12 stable update for Pixel phones.

The Android 9 Pie source code was released on 6 August 2018, alongside stable update rollout for the first two generations of Pixel devices. While the Android 10 stable update was released for Pixel phones on 3 September, 2019, after source code being uploaded to AOSP. The Android 11 source code rolled out on 8 September last year, just after the stable update to Pixel phones was rolled out.

Chances could be that the Android 12 stable update will come out for Pixel phones on 4 October next month alongside the source code.

For the unversed, Google approves every software release that OEMs claim has passed the required compatibility tests to be shipped alongside Google Mobile Services (GMS). To stop the OEMs from releasing devices with older Android versions, Google ceases to approve the builds based on older Android OS versions.

The giant is also expected to be working on an interim maintenance release which may become the first Android point release in years.

