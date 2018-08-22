Wednesday, August 22, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 22 August, 2018 19:54 IST

Google is apparently developing another podcast app called Shortwave

The Shortwave app allows users to search, access, play digital audio files, and share audio links.

Google is apparently developing a new app, a standalone podcast player for android called Shortwave. The app was identified in a trademark filing by The Verge.

Take a look.

Google Shortwave in a trademark filing. Image: The Verge

Google Shortwave in a trademark filing. Image: The Verge

The filing describes the app as a “software that allows users to search, access, and play digital audio files, and to share links to audio files.” However, the kind of audio being searched and accessed here has not been explicitly specified anywhere in the trademark filing.

The Shortwave app was being developed within the company’s Area 120, which is an experimental program within Google where new products are built. A spokesperson told the publication that Shortwave is unrelated to any existing Google products and that the focus of the app is on spoken word content. “One of the many projects that we’re working on within Area 120 is Shortwave, which helps users discover and consume spoken-word audio in new ways. Like other projects within Area 120, it’s a very early experiment so there aren’t many details to share right now,” the spokesperson said.

Google has its own podcasts app on Android, which was launched in June this year. It will be interesting to know how Shortwave will be different from the existing Google Podcasts app.

tags


From boardroom to bars: A CEO who didn’t want to die chasing targets


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App
A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

also see

Fortnite

Fortnite for Android is now available and here's how to download it

Aug 14, 2018

Snapchat

Snapchat reportedly testing a new redesign on Android, to release very soon

Aug 20, 2018

Call Recording

Google removes call recording from Android 9 Pie for non-rooted recorder apps

Aug 15, 2018

WhatsApp update

WhatsApp may soon update the way you report chats or groups on the app

Aug 10, 2018

Vivo

Vivo confirms that Android Pie is arriving in it's phones by late 2018: Report

Aug 10, 2018

Android Pie Go

Android Pie Go edition will save double the storage space compared to Oreo Go

Aug 17, 2018

science

Astronomy

New telescope to track down Earth’s 'minimoons' being tested in Chile

Aug 22, 2018

Hurricane Lane

Hurricane Lane grows to Category 5 storm as it approaches Hawaii's coast

Aug 22, 2018

NASA

NASA chief Jim Bridenstine lists prospects for exploiting water on the moon

Aug 22, 2018

Moon

Scientists confirm 'definitive existence' of ice on Moon using Chandrayaan-1 data

Aug 22, 2018