Google is apparently developing a new app, a standalone podcast player for android called Shortwave. The app was identified in a trademark filing by The Verge.

Take a look.

The filing describes the app as a “software that allows users to search, access, and play digital audio files, and to share links to audio files.” However, the kind of audio being searched and accessed here has not been explicitly specified anywhere in the trademark filing.

The Shortwave app was being developed within the company’s Area 120, which is an experimental program within Google where new products are built. A spokesperson told the publication that Shortwave is unrelated to any existing Google products and that the focus of the app is on spoken word content. “One of the many projects that we’re working on within Area 120 is Shortwave, which helps users discover and consume spoken-word audio in new ways. Like other projects within Area 120, it’s a very early experiment so there aren’t many details to share right now,” the spokesperson said.

Google has its own podcasts app on Android, which was launched in June this year. It will be interesting to know how Shortwave will be different from the existing Google Podcasts app.