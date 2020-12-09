Wednesday, December 09, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google is adding support for Apple Music to Google Assistant-enabled smart speakers, displays

In order to play music from Apple Music, users have to first link to the Apple Music account in the Google Home app.


FP TrendingDec 09, 2020 11:14:20 IST

Google has announced that it is adding support for Apple Music to its Google Nest smart speakers, as well as other Google Assistant-enabled smart speakers and displays. The addition has been made to devices in the UK, US, France, Germany and Japan. As per Google's blog post, Apple Music subscribers can search and play songs more than 70 million songs, albums and playlists just by using their voice. As per Google, to play music from Apple Music, users have to first link to the Apple Music account in the Google Home app.

One can also select Apple Music as their default music streaming service. Once they have done that all they need to do is say "Hey Google, play New Music Daily playlist,” or “Hey Google, play Rap Life playlist.”

Google is adding support for Apple Music to Google Assistant-enabled smart speakers, displays

Google Nest Home. Image: Reuters

Users can ask Google Assistant to play any specific song, artist or playlist available in Apple Music, They can also play songs they liked from the library by saying, “Hey Google, play my songs” or “Hey Google, play my library.”

For users who have more than one compatible smart speaker or display, they can use the multi-room control feature in the Google Home app or on a Nest smart display to move out music from one device to another. They can also play music on all devices by saying, “Hey Google, play music on all my speakers.”

According to a report in TechCrunch, many Google smart speaker owners use third-party service like Spotify, Pandora or Deezer — which are already supported in the Google Home app. However, with the Google Play Music service shut down which saw the service merge with YouTube Music, a lot of people had to make a decision as to whether to jump ship to a new service or stay within Google’s ecosystem, with many moving to Apple.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google Stadia

Google Stadia will get 400 new games in 2021 or later, confirms Stadia's director of games

Nov 27, 2020
Google Stadia will get 400 new games in 2021 or later, confirms Stadia's director of games
Google Assistant can now fetch wellness data like sleep data from Fitbit

Google Assistant

Google Assistant can now fetch wellness data like sleep data from Fitbit

Nov 25, 2020
Google India financial year 2019-2020 revenue rises 34.8 percent to Rs 5,593.8 crore

Google India

Google India financial year 2019-2020 revenue rises 34.8 percent to Rs 5,593.8 crore

Nov 27, 2020
Google Messages will soon allow users to schedule messages just like Gmail: Report

Google

Google Messages will soon allow users to schedule messages just like Gmail: Report

Dec 04, 2020
Google Pay is reportedly killing peer-to-peer payment facility on its web app from January 2021

Google Pay

Google Pay is reportedly killing peer-to-peer payment facility on its web app from January 2021

Nov 24, 2020
Google, Microsoft working on dark mode update for Chrome to deliver a complete dark experience

Dark mode

Google, Microsoft working on dark mode update for Chrome to deliver a complete dark experience

Dec 01, 2020

science

Organochlorine substances like DDT thought to have triggered mysterious death, mass infection in Andhra Pradesh

Mystery Disease

Organochlorine substances like DDT thought to have triggered mysterious death, mass infection in Andhra Pradesh

Dec 09, 2020
Chinese firm Sinovac to boost production capacity to 600 mn doses for Covid-19 efforts

Covid-19 vaccines

Chinese firm Sinovac to boost production capacity to 600 mn doses for Covid-19 efforts

Dec 08, 2020
Chang'e 5 puts China's flag on the moon; canister with lunar rock, dirt to reach Earth by 17 Dec

Chang'e 5 mission

Chang'e 5 puts China's flag on the moon; canister with lunar rock, dirt to reach Earth by 17 Dec

Dec 08, 2020
Visuals from New Horizons capture faint glow of visible light permeating the universe

New Horizons

Visuals from New Horizons capture faint glow of visible light permeating the universe

Dec 07, 2020