Google is about to add a lot more ads to search results, Gmail, Maps and more

Google says that the latest features were a response to how users behave and not because of competition.

tech2 News StaffMay 16, 2019 09:02:45 IST

Google has just announced a heap of new ads that will be served up across a number of search giant's mobile services.

The Discover feed in the Google app, for instance, will be getting ads for the first time, while more promotional posts will begin to show up within Google Images search results, YouTube feeds and Gmail inbox tabs and even Maps.

The majority of feed ads will be part of two new advertisement categories Google is introducing called Discovery ads and Gallery ads. Users will start seeing these ads throughout the year, as early as today.

The changes come as choppy revenue growth prompt questions from some of Google's investors about whether services such as Amazon and Facebook's Instagram are drawing online shoppers and in turn, advertisers away from Google.

Google is about to add a lot more ads to search results, Gmail, Maps and more

Representational image.

Google executives told reporters that the latest features were a response to how users behave and not because of competition.

The company wants to make it easier for users to discover and buy new products because they shop in spurts while watching TV or sitting in the bathroom, said Oliver Heckmann, vice president of engineering for travel and shopping.

"It actually changed with mobiles and what users expect from an online service like Google," he said.

Google tested ads on Discover last year, when it said more than 800 million people were using the feature monthly.

The gallery ads are part of an effort to make search results more visual. Ads with several images are expected to garner more clicks, which could lead to them being shown in more results, executives said.

In Maps, ads will now appear in recommended search queries, on routing pages and during navigation.

Announcing the changes at its Marketing Live conference for advertisers, Google also said that it would begin showing personalised content on its Google Shopping home page, something the company launched in India last year.

With inputs from Reuters

