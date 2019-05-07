20:04 (IST)
All you need to know about the Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL
With numerous leaks pouring out about Google's upcoming Pixel smartphones, here's a refresher to all the details we know so far.
19:52 (IST)
Expectations from Google I/O 2019
With still time for the event to begin, here are some of our expectations from the developer conference.
There's still a day to go for @google #io19 Here are our expectations from the main event tomorrow https://t.co/b8PvSVX2xK pic.twitter.com/QNMNn1IxaN— Tech2 (@tech2eets) May 6, 2019
19:31 (IST)
Android Q?
Take a guess on what the next version of Android could be named. Vote now!
What dessert name do you think @Google will choose for @Android Q? #GoogleIO #io19— Tech2 (@tech2eets) May 7, 2019
19:24 (IST)
Countdown to Google I/O 2019
The Google I/O 2019 developer conference begins at 10.30 pm IST. Stay tuned for all the announcements from Google's latest software and hardware products.
