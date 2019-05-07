23:15 (IST)
Incognito Mode everywhere
Google will be deploying their Incognito Mode everywhere including Maps and Search.
23:14 (IST)
More power to your Google Account
You can now get quick access to your Google Account settings right on your mobile devices.
23:07 (IST)
Driving mode with Assistant
A special 'Driving mode' will be available on devices with Assistant without requiring you to download an additional app.
23:01 (IST)
Next-gen Assistant coming to Pixel devices
The next generation of Google Assistant will be coming to Pixel devices later this year.
22:58 (IST)
The next generation Assistant
Google demonstrated some new features of Google Assistant where 'Hey, Google' didn't need to be invoked every time.
22:54 (IST)
Google Duplex on steroids
The 'Duplex on the web' demonstration showed a use-case where a car rental service was automatically booked by the assistant.
22:52 (IST)
Pichai back on stage
"Helpfulness is also about saving time, says Pichai while talking about Google Duplex which makes calls for you.
22:48 (IST)
Super-powered Google Go
Translate, listen and search by pointing your device to any text and get results on the go.
22:45 (IST)
Best-selling dishes using Google Lens
Google Lens will now be able to identify the best-selling dishes from a menu and also split the bill by simply pointing the phone to them.
22:43 (IST)
'View in 3D' on Google Search
Some search results will now be viewable using your phone's AR capabilities.
22:38 (IST)
Full coverage coming to Google Search
Full coverage, a Google News feature that gives more information about a particular news event, will be coming to Google Search.
22:35 (IST)
Sundar Pichai on stage
Google CEO Sundar Pichai is here to present the keynote at the Google I/O 2019 developer conference.
22:33 (IST)
Google I/O 2019 is live!
Google's annual developer conference is now underway.
22:24 (IST)
Official Android Q name
While we wait for Google to officially announce the name of the next version of Android, we ran a poll for our followers on Twitter asking the same and here are the results.
What dessert name do you think @Google will choose for @Android Q? #GoogleIO #io19— Tech2 (@tech2eets) May 7, 2019
22:14 (IST)
Google I/O 2019 Keynote
Google CEO Sundar Pichai will soon be taking the stage to present the keynote speech at the Google I/O developer conference.
It’s almost time…watch the I/O keynote live here at 10:00am PT...#io19 https://t.co/Tv6Z97Yudc pic.twitter.com/u00d8t8888— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) May 7, 2019
22:10 (IST)
AI vs. Human DJ
The audience at the Google I/O 2019 conference are being entertained by a team of an AI and a human DJ.
The human and AI tag team beat matching and keeping the crowd entertained as there's still 30 mins for the keynote to begin #io19 pic.twitter.com/cgOyGyYLFH— Tech2 (@tech2eets) May 7, 2019
21:43 (IST)
Seats filling up at Google I/O 2019
The developers have arrived at the Shoreline Amphitheatre and the audience has gone jubilant.
The energy levels at the Shoreline Amphitheatre have suddenly gone up a notch higher with the arrival of the developers. In an hour's time @Google CEO @sundarpichai will take centre stage #io19 pic.twitter.com/c80s4F1FiU— Tech2 (@tech2eets) May 7, 2019
21:20 (IST)
Google I/O 2019 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre
The official name of the next version of Android and a new Pixel device will soon be announced on this stage.
Just entered the Shoreline Amphitheatre where the #GoogleIO2019 will begin in 90 mins. pic.twitter.com/ZauBVvOu3f— Tech2 (@tech2eets) May 7, 2019
20:42 (IST)
Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL launch
A few days ago, a Google Pixel landing page popped up on Flipkart stating “Something big is coming to the Pixel universe. Know more on 8th May.” This is likely a teaser to the Pixel 3a and 3a XL launching on 8 May exclusively on Flipkart.
20:04 (IST)
All you need to know about the Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL
With numerous leaks pouring out about Google's upcoming Pixel smartphones, here's a refresher to all the details we know so far.
19:52 (IST)
Expectations from Google I/O 2019
With still time for the event to begin, here are some of our expectations from the developer conference.
There's still a day to go for @google #io19 Here are our expectations from the main event tomorrow https://t.co/b8PvSVX2xK pic.twitter.com/QNMNn1IxaN— Tech2 (@tech2eets) May 6, 2019
19:31 (IST)
Android Q?
Take a guess on what the next version of Android could be named. Vote now!
What dessert name do you think @Google will choose for @Android Q? #GoogleIO #io19— Tech2 (@tech2eets) May 7, 2019
19:24 (IST)
Countdown to Google I/O 2019
The Google I/O 2019 developer conference begins at 10.30 pm IST. Stay tuned for all the announcements from Google's latest software and hardware products.
