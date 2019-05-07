Tuesday, May 07, 2019Back to
Google I/O conference 2019 LIVE Updates: Incognito Mode will be coming to Maps and Search

tech2 News StaffMay 07, 2019 23:16:17 IST

Catch all the announcements from Google's annual developer conference I/O 2019 live.

As usual, this year's Google I/O conference will be hosting a keynote and a million other sessions at its Shoreline Amphitheater. To begin with, Google I/O is essentially a software focussed event but the tech giant is all but guaranteed to announce two new Pixel smartphones at the event as well.

Google I/O 2018. Image: Google.

We're expected to see Google unveil the Next Hub Max — a smart display that works in tandem with the Google Assistant. While that mostly covers the hardware bit of what we know, I/O's all about software — this year, apart from more details on Android Q, we're also expected to hear more about Stadia, which is Google's new cloud gaming service. There are also a bunch of improvements expected for the Google Assistant, Google Lens and Google Photos.

  • 23:15 (IST)

    Incognito Mode everywhere

    Google will be deploying their Incognito Mode everywhere including Maps and Search.

  • 23:14 (IST)

    More power to your Google Account

    You can now get quick access to your Google Account settings right on your mobile devices.

  • 23:07 (IST)

    Driving mode with Assistant

    A special 'Driving mode' will be available on devices with Assistant without requiring you to download an additional app.

  • 23:01 (IST)

    Next-gen Assistant coming to Pixel devices

    The next generation of Google Assistant will be coming to Pixel devices later this year.

  • 22:58 (IST)

    The next generation Assistant

    Google demonstrated some new features of Google Assistant where 'Hey, Google' didn't need to be invoked every time.

  • 22:54 (IST)

    Google Duplex on steroids

    The 'Duplex on the web' demonstration showed a use-case where a car rental service was automatically booked by the assistant.

  • 22:52 (IST)

    Pichai back on stage

    "Helpfulness is also about saving time, says Pichai while talking about Google Duplex which makes calls for you.

  • 22:48 (IST)

    Super-powered Google Go 

    Translate, listen and search by pointing your device to any text and get results on the go.

  • 22:45 (IST)

    Best-selling dishes using Google Lens

    Google Lens will now be able to identify the best-selling dishes from a menu and also split the bill by simply pointing the phone to them.

  • 22:43 (IST)

    'View in 3D' on Google Search

    Some search results will now be viewable using your phone's AR capabilities.

  • 22:38 (IST)

    Full coverage coming to Google Search

    Full coverage, a Google News feature that gives more information about a particular news event, will be coming to Google Search.

  • 22:35 (IST)

    Sundar Pichai on stage

    Google CEO Sundar Pichai is here to present the keynote at the Google I/O 2019 developer conference.

  • 22:33 (IST)

    Google I/O 2019 is live!

    Google's annual developer conference is now underway.

  • 22:24 (IST)

    Official Android Q name

    While we wait for Google to officially announce the name of the next version of Android, we ran a poll for our followers on Twitter asking the same and here are the results.

  • 22:14 (IST)

    Google I/O 2019 Keynote

    Google CEO Sundar Pichai will soon be taking the stage to present the keynote speech at the Google I/O developer conference.

  • 22:10 (IST)

    AI vs. Human DJ

    The audience at the Google I/O 2019 conference are being entertained by a team of an AI and a human DJ.

  • 21:43 (IST)

    Seats filling up at Google I/O 2019

    The developers have arrived at the Shoreline Amphitheatre and the audience has gone jubilant. 

  • 21:20 (IST)

    Google I/O 2019 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre

    The official name of the next version of Android and a new Pixel device will soon be announced on this stage.

  • 20:42 (IST)

    Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL launch

    A few days ago, a Google Pixel landing page popped up on Flipkart stating “Something big is coming to the Pixel universe. Know more on 8th May.” This is likely a teaser to the Pixel 3a and 3a XL launching on 8 May exclusively on Flipkart.

  • 20:04 (IST)

    All you need to know about the Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL

    With numerous leaks pouring out about Google's upcoming Pixel smartphones, here's a refresher to all the details we know so far.

  • 19:52 (IST)

    Expectations from Google I/O 2019

    With still time for the event to begin, here are some of our expectations from the developer conference.

  • 19:31 (IST)

    Android Q?

    Take a guess on what the next version of Android could be named. Vote now!

  • 19:24 (IST)

    Countdown to Google I/O 2019

    The Google I/O 2019 developer conference begins at 10.30 pm IST. Stay tuned for all the announcements from Google's latest software and hardware products.

    • read more



