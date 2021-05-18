Tuesday, May 18, 2021Back to
Google I/O 2021 keynote LIVE Updates: Eco-friendly routes, safer routes features announced for Google Maps

tech2 News StaffMay 18, 2021 22:37:41 IST

This year, the company is likely to announce a few UI updates for Android 12 that includes new widgets, animations and more.

  • 22:38 (IST)

    Google announces eco-friendly, safer routes features for Google Maps

    This will reduce fuel consumption

  • 22:33 (IST)

    Google CEO Sundar Pichai is now live from Mountain View. 

  • 22:04 (IST)

    The event is about to begin!

    Stay tuned for all the live updates..

  • 22:03 (IST)

    Google IO 2021 livestream link

  • 22:02 (IST)

    Pixel Watch expected specifications
    Going by the images shared by tipster Jon Prosser, the new Pixel Watch will have a circular dial with a physical crown, just like a traditional watch. In addition to this, it might come with interchangeable straps and a heart rate tracker.

    Google has recently hinted in a tweet that it will announce a new version of WearOS. It is expected that the rumoured Pixel Watch will run on WearOS.

  • 22:00 (IST)

    Google Pixel Buds A series expected specifications
    Google’s official Android account on Twitter accidentally announced the Pixel Buds A earlier this month. The design looks identical to Google’s last month’s promotional email leak, but the all-white case is slightly different from the Panda-style colour scheme in the earlier image, indicating its availability in different colour options such as all-white or dark ‘forest green’. The inside of the charging case as well as the tips and wings of the buds are green.

    In terms of design, the new Pixel Buds A look similar to the first-generation buds, except they will be priced lower, a fact denoted by the ‘A’ branding used on the affordable Pixel phones.

  • 21:55 (IST)

    Android 12 expected features
    As per tipster Jon Prosser, alongside the newly redesigned Wi-Fi and Bluetooth toggle in the notification bar, there will be a new music widget, a new clock widget and a weather widget. There will be a few new small changes in the user interface. The updated Android 12 UI is also expected to come with a volume slider and new lock screen with larger clock text.

    The tipster further revealed that the new OS will also allow notification grouping where users can select apps of their choice. New animations are also expected to make their way in the upcoming set of updates.

  • 21:48 (IST)

    New Android 12 updates are expected at the tonight's event 

    This year, the company is likely to announce a few UI updates for Android 12 that includes new widgets, animations and more.

  • 21:47 (IST)

    Hi there! Welcome to the liveblog of Google I/O 2021

    The event will begin shortly! Catch all the live updates here

Google is all set to host its annual Google I/O 2021 conference today in India at 10.30 pm IST. The conference will take place from 18 May- 20 May. People can join the vent by visiting the official YouTube link as it is absolutely free for everyone. To recall, this conference was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the company is likely to announce a few UI updates for Android 12 that includes new widgets, animations and more. In the hardware department, the company might launch Pixel Buds A series and Pixel smartwatch today.

Google I/O 2021: How to watch it live

The event will kick off at 10.30 pm IST today (18 May). You can tap on the livestream link embedded below to catch all the live updates.

Google I/O 2021: What to expect

Android 12

As per tipster Jon Prosser, alongside the newly redesigned Wi-Fi and Bluetooth toggle in the notification bar, there will be a new music widget, a new clock widget and a weather widget. There will be a few new small changes in the user interface. The updated Android 12 UI is also expected to come with a volume slider and new lock screen with larger clock text.

The tipster further revealed that the new OS will also allow notification grouping where users can select apps of their choice. New animations are also expected to make their way in the upcoming set of updates.

Google Pixel Buds A series expected specifications

Google’s official Android account on Twitter accidentally announced the Pixel Buds A earlier this month. The design looks identical to Google’s last month’s promotional email leak, but the all-white case is slightly different from the Panda-style colour scheme in the earlier image, indicating its availability in different colour options such as all-white or dark ‘forest green’. The inside of the charging case as well as the tips and wings of the buds are green.

In terms of design, the new Pixel Buds A look similar to the first-generation buds, except they will be priced lower, a fact denoted by the ‘A’ branding used on the affordable Pixel phones.

Pixel Watch expected specifications

Going by the images shared by tipster Jon Prosser, the new Pixel Watch will have a circular dial with a physical crown, just like a traditional watch. In addition to this, it might come with interchangeable straps and a heart rate tracker.

Google has recently hinted in a tweet that it will announce a new version of WearOS. It is expected that the rumoured Pixel Watch will run on WearOS.



