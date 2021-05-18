22:38 (IST)
Google announces eco-friendly, safer routes features for Google Maps
This will reduce fuel consumption
tech2 News StaffMay 18, 2021 22:37:41 IST
This year, the company is likely to announce a few UI updates for Android 12 that includes new widgets, animations and more.
22:03 (IST)
22:02 (IST)
22:00 (IST)
21:55 (IST)
21:48 (IST)
21:47 (IST)
Hi there! Welcome to the liveblog of Google I/O 2021 The event will begin shortly! Catch all the live updates here
22:33 (IST)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai is now live from Mountain View.
22:04 (IST)
The event is about to begin!
Stay tuned for all the live updates..
So excited that #GoogleIO is back! See you in 30 mins, live from Mountain View:) https://t.co/RN9cmLt58c pic.twitter.com/tWgRERFSLe— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) May 18, 2021
22:03 (IST)
22:02 (IST)
22:00 (IST)
21:55 (IST)
21:48 (IST)
21:47 (IST)
Hi there! Welcome to the liveblog of Google I/O 2021
The event will begin shortly! Catch all the live updates here
