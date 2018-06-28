Thursday, June 28, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 28 June, 2018 16:32 IST

Google introduces ‘Smart’ campaigns in Google Ads for small business owners in US

Google said it will also launch a new advertising tool called "Image Picker" later this year.

To help small businesses connect with relevant customers online, Google has introduced "Smart" campaigns which allow them to create ads in minutes.

The tech giant on 27 June also announced that its lineup of ad products called "Google AdWords" will henceforth be known as "Google Ads".

Representational image. Reuters.

"With the introduction of Google Ads, small business can now use Smart campaigns, our new default ads experience," Google's Product Management Director Kim Spalding wrote in a blog post.

"We'll be rolling out Smart campaigns to the US today and globally through the end of this year," Spalding said.

Google first introduced its lineup of ad products nearly 18 years ago.

"We built Smart campaigns by tailoring the innovation and advertising technology available with Google Ads for small business owners. You can now create ads in minutes and drive real results - like making your phone ring, sending leads to your website, or bringing customers to your store," Spalding said.

"Images help your products or services stand out, and later this year we will launch Image Picker, making it easier for you to showcase what makes your business unique," Spalding said.

This tool will allow businesses to pick top three images from suggestions provided by Google or upload their own.

"We'll help you get results by testing combinations of the text and images you selected," Spalding added.

