FP Trending

Google has released new features, including adaptive battery improvements, for its Pixel smartphones. To avail these features, users are required to update their device OS and default apps to the latest version.

Adaptive battery on Pixel 2 and newer devices is capable of predicting when the phone’s charge will run out. It reduces background activity to keep the smartphone-powered longer.

The company has introduced a new bedtime feature in Clock which helps users to maintain a consistent sleep schedule and strike a better balance with their screen time. This feature gives them snapshot of how much time they spent awake and on which apps, if they stay up on their Pixel past bedtime.

The Recorder app offers the facility of starting, searching and stopping voice recordings using the new Google Assistant. One has to just say “Hey Google, start recording my meeting,” or “Hey Google, show me recordings about dogs.” Using this feature, a transcript can be directly saved to Google Docs.

The search-engine giant is making the Personal Safety app on Pixel 4 available on all Pixel devices. It will also be providing car crash detection to Pixel 3.

Google is rolling out a valuable safety feature like safety check. If someone goes on a run or hike alone, the safety check will make sure he returns safely. This schedules a check-in from the app at a later time. If he does not respond to the scheduled check-in, the app will alert his emergency contacts.

“In the event that you need immediate help or are in a dangerous situation, emergency sharing notifies all of your emergency contacts and shares your real-time location through Google Maps so they can send help or find you,” said the company.

By enabling crisis alerts in the Personal Safety app, one can receive notifications about natural disasters or other public emergencies.

Google is expected to unveil Pixel 4a, which was originally scheduled to launch in May, in July. It may be available in two colour options - Just Black and Barely Blue.

Pixel 4a is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 730 chipset and feature 4 GB RAM. It might sport a 5.81-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution and equipped with a 3,080 mAh battery.