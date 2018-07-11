Wednesday, July 11, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 11 July, 2018 12:42 IST

Google integrates Pay Send, a peer-to-peer payment service to Google Pay

The updated digital payments solution "Google Pay" is first rolling out in the US, followed by the UK.

Google has integrated its peer-to-peer payments service "Google Pay Send" into its digital payments solution "Google Pay" to make the latter a one-stop destination to send and ask for money.

Along with this, the search engine giant has also included other features in its payments solution, including support for mobile ticketing for travel, movies and concerts, just like Apple Pay.

"Once your tickets are saved, you'll find them with your loyalty cards, gift cards and offers on the Android app's new 'Passes' tab. When it's time for your event or flight, use your phone as your ticket-no printing required," Gerardo Capiel, Director, Product Management and Consumer Payments, Google, wrote in a blog post on 10 July.

"Google Pay" would be in sync with the user's Google Account to make updating payment information about cards and accounts quicker.

"Now that you can use 'Google Pay' on desktop or on iOS, in stores or on transit, on your phone or with your Assistant, we've also made it easier to manage your payment info in the app or on the web at pay.google.com," Capiel added.

The updated "Google Pay" is first rolling out in the US, followed by the UK.

Earlier this year, Google combined a host of its own payment platforms to create "Google Pay" including apps like Android Pay and Google Wallet, aiming at a convenient and unified payments service for users.

