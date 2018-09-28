Friday, September 28, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 28 September, 2018 20:17 IST

Google, Indian railways launch project to preserve the cultural heritage

Also capturing stories from the Indian Railways are other sections like the street art and literature.

In a first-of-its-scale heritage mapping and digitisation project, Google and Ministry of Railways on Friday launched a project that aims to preserve the cultural heritage of the Indian Railways.

Indian railways officials stand on the front of the famed

Indian railways officials. Reuters

The two-year digitisation project "The Railways-Lifeline of a Nation" is a comprehensive digital document viewable on Google's Arts and Culture website. It was launched at the National Rail Museum here.

The project is divided into "Journeys", "People", "Heritage" and "Engineering" sections, each containing visual and textual narratives that rail enthusiasts can access for free.

It comprises photographs, documentaries, text, virtual tours, 360-degree videos, online exhibits, and maps, pertaining to the Indian Railways.

Minister of Railways, Piyush Goyal via video-conferencing said that the project is an experience for the "1.3 billion people of India about what the 1.3 million railway employees are doing for serving them".

"From the Nilgiri mountains to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Station, let the people of India relive their childhood... through the train journey to Madhira and through the Darjeeling toy train; let's show them the Kangra Valley, the Kalka-Shimla experience so that it could be enjoyed by someone in Coimbatore or Ooty," he said.

Along with several railway lines, the project also documents stories of 32 railway employees including engineers, ticket checkers, trackmen, and shunters.

Also capturing stories from the Indian Railways are other sections like the street art, literature, Bollywood, music, and sports, which demonstrate the inseparability of trains and culture.

The online project will also materialise as digital exhibits at 22 stations in India including New Delhi, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Guwahati, Howrah, Secunderabad and Varanasi, Google said.

The event also saw the inauguration of a permanent exhibition of these online resources in the National Rail Museum premises.

Notably, the Indian Railways started its journey in 1853 between Boribunder and Thane, and has expanded to be the fourth largest railway network in the world.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

Get Fit In Style | What The App

Get Fit In Style | What The App
Huawei and Oppo are cheating on benchmarks

Huawei and Oppo are cheating on benchmarks
Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope

Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions
6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

also see

NewsTracker

Congress and corruption are synonymous, says Sambit Patra; claims party received cash in Karnataka via hawala routes

Sep 19, 2018

NewsTracker

RRB Group D Level 1 2018 examination starts today; Railway department to recruit for 62,907 posts

Sep 17, 2018

NewsTracker

Narendra Modi followed Mahatma Gandhi in honouring those working towards keeping India clean, says Piyush Goyal

Sep 15, 2018

NewsTracker

Chairman of Coimbatore college under fire after video shows him molesting woman; students demand arrest

Sep 21, 2018

NewsTracker

Manohar Parrikar shifted to AIIMS in Delhi: MGP says it is 'high time' Goa CM gives charge to most senior minister

Sep 15, 2018

NewsTracker

P Chidambaram takes dig at Amit Shah on Twitter over promise of curbing fuel price rise

Sep 16, 2018

science

Mars Rover

Colbert and DeGrasse drive a 'Mars Rover' around New York and talk science

Sep 28, 2018

Space Travel

NASA announces expansion into commercial manned missions to Moon and Mars

Sep 27, 2018

Tuberculosis

Tackling tuberculosis a high priority for governments worldwide at UN summit

Sep 27, 2018

Fossils

'Biggest bird' dispute finally put to nest in a new study after decades of debate

Sep 27, 2018