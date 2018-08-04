Saturday, August 04, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 04 August, 2018 13:36 IST

Google in talks with Tencent, Inspur and others to offer cloud services in China

The talks began in early 2018 and Google narrowed partnership candidates to three firms late March.

Alphabet's Google is in talks with Tencent, Inspur and other Chinese companies to offer its cloud services in the mainland, Bloomberg reported on 3 August, citing people familiar with the discussions.

The talks began in early 2018 and the internet giant narrowed partnership candidates to three firms in late March.

It is immediately unclear if the plans will proceed in the wake of increasing trade tensions between China and the United States, the report said.

Google Logo

Google Logo

Google and Tencent did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Google, which quit China’s search engine market in 2010, has been actively seeking ways to re-enter China, where many of its products are blocked by regulators.

Through local partnership, Google aims to run its internet-based services through the domestic data centers and servers of Chinese providers, similar to the way other US cloud companies access that market, the report said.

Reuters on 2 August reported that Google plans to launch a version of its search engine in China that will block some websites and search terms.

tags


3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App


Top Stories

latest videos

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media
Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope
RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope
Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App
Huawei Nova 3 launched in India

Huawei Nova 3 launched in India

also see

Tencent

Alibaba, Tencent involved in talks of buying a stake in WPP's Chinese unit

Jul 22, 2018

NewsTracker

E-commerce firm eBay scouts for a new Indian partner, in talks with ShopClues and other etailers

Jul 27, 2018

NewsTracker

Flipkart to shut eBay India on 14 August, will roll-out new platform for refurbished goods soon

Jul 24, 2018

China withdraws approval for Facebook's plan to open 'innovation hub': Report

Jul 26, 2018

Google

Google employees 'confused and angry' about censored search engine for China

Aug 02, 2018

Google

China denies Google's plans for a censored version of its search engine

Aug 02, 2018

science

Space Travel

Boeing & SpaceX to push their human spaceflights plans to 2019: NASA

Aug 03, 2018

Space

SpaceX Dragon to return this week carrying 2.5 tonnes of ISS science & supplies

Aug 03, 2018

Astronomy

NASA to launch world's lightest satellite this month, made by Chennai students

Aug 03, 2018

Climate & Ecology

Dirt and carbon trapped in warming soil are spurring climate change on: Study

Aug 03, 2018