Reuters 24 August, 2018 15:41 IST

Google identifies hacking attempts, removes 39 YouTube channels linked to Iran

Google has removed 39 YouTube channels and six blogs on Blogger and 13 Google+ accounts.

Alphabet's Google said on 23 August it had identified and terminated 39 YouTube channels linked to state-run Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting.

Google has also removed 39 YouTube channels and six blogs on Blogger and 13 Google+ accounts.

Google Logo. Image: Reuters

"Our investigations on these topics are ongoing and we will continue to share our findings with law enforcement and other relevant government entities in the U.S. and elsewhere," Google said in a blog post here

On 22 August, Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet collectively removed hundreds of accounts tied to an alleged Iranian propaganda operation.

Google, which had engaged cyber-security firm FireEye to provide the company with intelligence, said it has detected and blocked attempts by “state-sponsored actors” in recent months.

FireEye said here it has suspected "influence operation" that appears to originate from Iran, aimed at audiences in the United States, the UK, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Shares of FireEye rose as much as 10 percent to $16.38 after Google identified the company as a consultant.

