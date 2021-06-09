Wednesday, June 09, 2021Back to
Google honours Shirley Temple, the iconic Hollywod star, with an animated doodle

On this day back in 2015, the Santa Monica History Museum opened 'Love, Shirley Temple,' a special exhibit that showcased a collection of her 'rare memorabilia'.


tech2 News StaffJun 09, 2021 13:17:00 IST

Today's animated Google Doodle celebrates "American actor, singer, dancer, and diplomat Shirley 'Little Miss Miracle' Temple". On this day back in 2015, the Santa Monica History Museum opened “Love, Shirley Temple,” a special exhibit that showcased a collection of her "rare memorabilia". Temple was awarded Screen Actors Guild's Lifetime Achievement Award in 2006.

Temple was awarded Screen Actors Guild's Lifetime Achievement Award in 2006. Image: Google

Temple was born on 23 April 1928 in Santa Monica, California where she started taking dance classes at the age of three. She gained popularity by showcasing her talent in the toe-tapping musical called "Stand Up And Cheer" in 1934. The same year, Temple starred in several films including "Bright Eyes" which is famous for her routine "On the Good Ship Lollipop". Temple also became the first child star to receive an Academy Award at six years of age.

She became even more famous with a radio sitcom called "Junior Miss" that aired in 1942. In this show, Temple's character was that of a teenage girl growing up in New York City. At the age of 22, she decided to take retirement from the Hollywood industry. According to Google, after her retirement in 1958, "She narrated the eponymous “Shirley Temple’s Storybook,” a children’s television series which adapted family-friendly stories—sometimes even filmed live."

After this, Shirley Temple moved to full-time public service and became a representative of the US to the United Nations in 1969. During her political career, she also worked as an environmentalist, representing her nation in 1972 at the UN Conference on the Human Environment. In terms of her achievements, she received an ambassadorship to Ghana and became the first female Chief of Protocol to the State Department. She was also appointed an Honorary Foreign Service Officer in 1988.

